Bluetti recently showcased its new balcony energy storage solutions at The smarter E 2026 in Munich, including the Balco 500 AC system, the Balco 260 DC system, and the Balco Transfer accessory for the company's portable power station. Henrik Zhai, Bluetti's Head of Sales for the DACH region, explained distinguishing features of the new products, demonstrating the plug-and-play aspects of the company's magnetic smart meter accessory - which safely plugs directly into a circuit breaker and easily connects to the home energy management system using standard communication cables. In his interview, ...

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