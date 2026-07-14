First Canadian Graphite Inc: First Canadian Graphite Appoints Tony La Mantia to Advisory Board

MONTREAL,QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) ("First Canadian Graphite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony (Tony) La Mantia, ICD.D, to its Advisory Board.

Mr. La Mantia is a seasoned C-level executive with over 40 years of experience spanning corporate development, investment attraction, governance, and economic development. He brings particular strength in mining sector corporate development from his past role as Vice President, Corporate Development at Largo Resources Ltd., where he and the executive team played a key role in advancing two major projects to NI 43-101 compliant resources and securing significant investment and off-take agreements.

Mr. La Mantia is the inaugural and current President and CEO of the Waterloo Region Economic Development Corporation (Waterloo EDC). Over the past ten years, he has led the organization to deliver over $4 billion in new investment supporting the creation of over 6,200 jobs. He previously served as Assistant Deputy Minister, Investment & Industry Division at the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, where he led transformative investment attraction initiatives that generated billions in new private sector investment. Tony will be officially stepping away from his Waterloo EDC responsibilities later this year.

"We are indeed pleased to welcome Tony to our Advisory Board," said John LaGourgue, CEO of First Canadian Graphite. "His extensive experience in investment attraction, mining corporate development, capital markets, and governance will be invaluable as we advance the Lac Guéret South Project and position the Company for growth in the North American critical minerals supply chain."

"With its large, contiguous and highly prospective land holdings in the mining-friendly province of Quebec, First Canadian is extremely well positioned to build a globally significant, high-grade graphite deposit to help meet growing industrial demand," said La Mantia. "I'm genuinely excited to be supporting John and the team on this endeavour."

Advisory Board

First Canadian Graphite has established an Advisory Board to provide strategic, non-binding advice and guidance to the Company's senior management and Board of Directors. The Advisory Board is comprised of up to three independent members with complementary expertise in government relations and mining policy, capital markets, and mining production and operations. Members support project de-risking, stakeholder alignment, capital efficiency, and long-term value creation as the Company advances its district-scale graphite assets in Québec. The Advisory Board serves in a consultative capacity only and does not have decision-making authority or fiduciary responsibilities.

About FC graphite

FC graphite is engaged in the exploration of critical minerals and is committed to advancing its Lac Guéret South high-grade graphite property to support applications in energy transition and advanced technologies.

The Lac Guéret South Project, formerly known as the Berkwood Project, borders Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan graphite project in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area, 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau, in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu. Lac Guéret South features surface-exposed graphite and a historical NI 43-101 compliant resource at Zone 1 containing: 1.76 million tonnes indicated at 17% Cg and 1.53 million tonnes inferred at 16.4% Cg (NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate). The property also features several other zones with surface graphite samples, offering strong exploration potential. In early 2026, the Company increased its land holdings to 167 km², establishing one of the most extensive claim portfolios within the Lac Guéret Graphite District. With substantial exploration opportunities remaining and total investments exceeding $10 million, FCI is actively engaged in expanding its resources and advancing toward the completion of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The Company possesses sufficient funding to further advance this project throughout 2026.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

First Canadian Graphite Inc.

Signed:

John LaGourgue, CEO & Director

For more information, contact:

info@FCGraphite.com

(604) 838-3376

https://fcgraphite.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-canadian-graphite-appoints-tony-la-mantia-to-advisory-board-1190645