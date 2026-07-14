Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") announces the successful production of a 50 oz refined silver bar from the remaining tailings generated during metallurgical testing of the Company's previously announced 1,585 lb (719 kg) surface mini-bulk sample (Press release dated December 1, 2025) collected from the Silver Surprise zone at its 100%-owned Ruby Creek Property near Atlin, British Columbia.





Figure 1. 50 oz refined silver bar produced from concentrate generated from the 2025 Silver Surprise 1,585 lb mini-bulk sample and processed in Atlin, British Columbia.

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Highlights

50 oz refined silver bar recovered from remaining mini-bulk sample material at Silver Surprise.

Builds upon the previously announced 95% silver recovery achieved through direct smelting.

Demonstrates the continued metallurgical potential of the Silver Surprise mineralization.

Silver processed locally in Atlin, BC, demonstrating access to metallurgical expertise that supports efficient advancement of future exploration programs.

"Producing a 50 oz refined silver bar is an exciting milestone for EraNova because it highlights just one of several value drivers we're advancing simultaneously," said Meredith Eades, President and CEO of EraNova. "While the Adanac Molybdenum Project advances toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment, we're also continuing to demonstrate the broader discovery potential of the Ruby Creek district. Advancing both a development-stage asset and a pipeline of exploration targets simultaneously reflects the unique opportunity we see within EraNova. The ability to process material locally in Atlin further demonstrates the existing infrastructure and accessibility surrounding the project. Taken together, we believe these advantages underscore the value within EraNova and the long-term opportunity for our shareholders."

Local Processing Supports Future Exploration

The silver bar was produced by Rino Mihoc of Ruby Gold Ltd. at his processing facility in Atlin, British Columbia, located approximately 20 kilometres from the Ruby Creek Property. The bar was poured from the remaining tailings generated during the Company's previously announced metallurgical program, which demonstrated 95% silver recovery through direct smelting.

The availability of local processing infrastructure allowed the Company to further evaluate the original mini-bulk sample without transporting material over long distances. As EraNova continues to advance exploration across the Ruby Creek district, access to nearby metallurgical expertise can provide an efficient means of evaluating future bulk samples and supporting ongoing exploration programs.





Figure 2. Comparison of the 50 oz refined silver bar produced through subsequent processing of the remaining tailings (top) with the initial 14.3 oz refined silver bar produced during the Company's previously announced metallurgical program (bottom).

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Building on Strong Metallurgical Results

As announced on December 1, 2025, metallurgical testing of the Silver Surprise mini-bulk sample demonstrated:

95% silver recovery through direct smelting;

Recovery of native silver using simple gravity concentration techniques;

Production of an initial 445 g (14.3 oz) refined silver bar from gravity concentrate; and

Metallurgical characteristics consistent with simple processing of coarse native silver mineralization.

The production of the 50 oz silver bar further validates the high-grade nature of the Silver Surprise mineralization while complementing the strong metallurgical results previously reported from the mini-bulk sample. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to further optimize the gravity concentration process as part of its ongoing metallurgical assessment.

Silver Surprise Zone

The Silver Surprise Zone hosts the highest-grade silver mineralization identified to date on the Ruby Creek Property. Previous surface sampling returned assays of up to 16,030 g/t silver, including 28 samples exceeding 1,000 g/t silver and four samples exceeding 10,000 g/t silver. Mineralization occurs within multiple sub-parallel quartz-sulphide veins that remain open along strike and at depth.

Silver Surprise remains one of several high-priority exploration targets within the broader Ruby Creek district. While the Company advances the Adanac Molybdenum Project toward a NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment, exploration is currently in progress, advancing high-grade precious and base metal targets across the property.





Figure 3. Overview of the Silver Surprise Zone within the Ruby Creek Property (left) and detailed map of the Silver Surprise vein system highlighting high-grade silver rock sample results and the location of the 2025 mini-bulk sample (right)

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Figure 4: Surface exposure of the northeastern-most Silver Surprise vein, where the 2025 mini-bulk sample was collected from weathered quartz-sulphide mineralization using hand tools.

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Qualified Person

Mr. Nicholas Clive Aspinall, M.Sc., P.Eng., is a consulting geologist to EraNova Metals and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Aspinall has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About EraNova Metals Inc.

EraNova Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects across western Canada.

The Company's flagship asset is the Ruby Creek Property, a 29,700-hectare land package near Atlin, BC that hosts both the Adanac Molybdenum Project, a development-stage deposit with historic feasibility, and the Atlin Discovery Project, an emerging pipeline of high-grade gold, silver, copper, and tungsten zones.

EraNova also holds two additional 100%-owned assets: the Big Ledge Zinc-Lead Project, located 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC, and the South Thompson Nickel Project in west-central Manitoba.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ongoing metallurgical assessment, the optimization of gravity concentration processes, the evaluation of future bulk samples, the advancement of exploration targets, the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Adanac Molybdenum Project, and the Company's exploration and development plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, the completion of planned exploration and metallurgical work, the receipt of required permits and regulatory approvals, favourable market conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, bulk sample results may not be representative of the broader zone, the reliability of exploration results and metallurgical test results, permitting delays, financing availability, commodity price fluctuations, operational risks, and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes that the expectations in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. EraNova undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305027

Source: EraNova Metals Inc.