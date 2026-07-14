Immutep Limited: Immutep Secures Fourth United States Patent for Eftilagimod Alfa in Combination with a PD-1 Pathway Inhibitor

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced the grant of a new patent (number 12,673,088) entitled "Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection" by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This patent is the fourth in the series and follows the grant of the United States parent patent, first divisional patent, and second divisional patent announced in December 2020, March 2021 and June 2023, respectively.

The claims of the new patent build on the protection provided by the three previously granted patents and are directed to methods for the treatment of cancer by administering eftilagimod alfa in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-PD-L1 antibody, or fragments thereof. The expiry date of the patent is 20 January 2036.

This grant further expands Immutep's intellectual property protection for eftilagimod alfa in combination with PD-1 pathway inhibitors, a key class of immunotherapies used in modern cancer treatment.

Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep, said: "We are very pleased to add this fourth United States patent to our expanding patent portfolio covering eftilagimod alfa in combination with PD-1 pathway inhibitors. This represents a meaningful addition to our intellectual property estate. As we consider next steps for efti, this expanded IP estate supports future development pathways and business development opportunities."

About Eftilagimod Alfa (Efti)

Efti is a novel immunotherapy that directly activates antigen-presenting cells or APCs (e.g. dendritic cells, monocytes) via the MHC Class II pathway to fight cancer. As an MHC Class II agonist, its activation of APCs engages the adaptive and innate immune system to initiate a broad anti-cancer immune response. This includes priming and activating cytotoxic T cells as well as generating important co-stimulatory signals and cytokines that further boost the immune system's ability to combat cancer.

Efti is under evaluation for a variety of solid tumours including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), soft tissue sarcoma, and breast cancer. Its favourable safety profile enables various combinations including with anti-PD-[L]1 immunotherapy, radiotherapy, and/or chemotherapy. Efti has received Fast Track designation in 1st line HNSCC and in 1st line NSCLC from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3's ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated clinical development, regulatory progress and potential benefits of eftilagimod alfa. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks associated with clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to advance its product candidates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Immutep undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This announcement has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction.

Australian Investors/Media:

Eleanor Pearson, Sodali & Co.

+61 2 9066 4071; eleanor.pearson@sodali.com

U.S. Investors/Media:

Matthew Beck, astr partners

+1 (917) 415 1750; matthew.beck@astrpartners.com