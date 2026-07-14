Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: BEM) ("BEM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce analytical results from 23 rock chip samples collected from surface at the Capela Gold Project in Pintadas, Bahia, Brazil. The program follows the field activities announced on May 11, 2026, and was designed to verify historical gold occurrences and assess the continuity of mineralization within the Capela Target.

Twenty-two of the 23 samples returned encouraging gold results with values ranging from 0.241 g/t Au to 4.13 g/t Au, confirming a mineralized north-south-trending corridor approximately 120 meters long and up to 25 meters wide. Additional results include 1.734 g/t Au, 1.435 g/t Au and 1.170 g/t Au.

The mineralized trend defined by the current rock chip sampling remains open to the north and south along strike and laterally to the east and west, as the boundaries of the gold-bearing system have not yet been delineated.

HIGHLIGHTS

22 of 23 rock chip samples returned encouraging gold results above 0.241 g/t Au.

Peak assay of 4.13 g/t Au from sample BGP-ROCK-002.

Mineralization is defined along an approximately 120-metre-long, north-south-trending outcrop corridor.

Gold is hosted by sheared and hydrothermally altered granitic to granodioritic rocks.

Observed alteration includes potassic alteration, silicification and sulphidation, with disseminated pyrite and subordinate chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite.

GEOLOGICAL CONTEXT AND MINERALIZATION

The Capela Project occurs within a structurally complex geological setting characterized by dextral and sinistral shear zones and regional fold structures (Figure 2). Geological mapping indicates that the target lies near the contact between granodioritic, granitic and metavolcanic-metasedimentary units, with mapped hydrothermal alteration developed within the broader intrusive and structural corridor (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Sulphide mineralization hosted within hydrothermally altered granitic rock, showing disseminated sulphides associated with silicified and reddish potassic-altered zones.

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Rock chip samples were collected from granitic to granodioritic outcrops affected by intense ductile-brittle shearing and pervasive hydrothermal alteration. Sulphide mineralization is dominated by disseminated pyrite, visually estimated at approximately 1-3% by volume, with subordinate chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite. The sulphides are closely associated with the altered and structurally prepared zones.

Figure 2: Geological map of the Capela Gold Project showing the Capela Target within claim ANM 871.883/2023 and the principal lithological and structural features.

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Figure 3: Distribution of rock chip samples and gold results along the interpreted north-south mineralized trend at the Capela Target.

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ANALYTICAL RESULTS

The analytical results (Table 1) indicate a hydrothermal system hosted within granitic rocks, characterized by potassic alteration, silicification and sulphidation, together with enrichment in gold (Au), copper (Cu), zinc (Zn), lead (Pb), silver (Ag), arsenic (As) and molybdenum (Mo). This geochemical association is consistent with the circulation of mineralizing hydrothermal fluids and the precipitation of polymetallic sulphides along structurally favorable zones.

Table 1: Analytical results from rock chip samples collected at the Capela Target.

Sample UTM E UTM N Au

ppb Ag

ppm As

ppm Cu

ppm Fe % K % Pb

ppm S % Zn

ppm BGP-ROCK-002 405657 8695669 4,130 0.84 7 150.5 1.84 4.76 188.9 0.93 51 BGP-ROCK-003 405658 8695667 527 0.44 3 675.5 1.5 3.65 336.5 1.73 1162 BGP-ROCK-004 405656 8695666 835 0.77 6 277.2 1.98 4.72 239.8 1.72 1633 BGP-ROCK-005 405659 8695665 441 0.71 3 729.4 1.78 4.57 237.8 1.28 1921 BGP-ROCK-006 405661 8695640 1,734 0.67 4 151.4 2.13 5.46 44.1 1.37 59 BGP-ROCK-007 405659 8695638 412 0.29 4 347.2 2.04 5.75 72.2 1.11 69 BGP-ROCK-008 405657 8695636 737 0.54 5 187.2 1.79 5.93 71.9 1.53 11 BGP-ROCK-009 405654 8695633 592 0.61 5 341.1 1.75 4.65 180 1.91 55 BGP-ROCK-010 405659 8695634 582 0.58 5 354.6 1.75 5.33 93.4 1.59 51 BGP-ROCK-011 405659 8695625 241 0.31 4 220.3 0.68 5.91 51.3 0.21 13 BGP-ROCK-012 405661 8695594 836 0.57 5 653.5 3.25 5.66 73.0 3.65 6 BGP-ROCK-014 405661 8695593 1,435 0.74 4 72.3 2.0 5.97 93.9 0.72 42 BGP-ROCK-015 405661 8695592 441 0.65 5 707.6 2.9 5.77 136.3 3.13 1343 BGP-ROCK-016 405668 8695598 694 0.92 4 345.3 2.78 5.88 54.9 2.05 10 BGP-ROCK-017 405658 8695668 578 0.58 4 255.0 1.73 2.97 90.2 1.35 954 BGP-ROCK-018 405658 8695669 522 0.55 5 322.7 1.93 4.49 81.6 0.93 263 BGP-ROCK-019 405655 8695662 601 0.61 3 378.3 1.76 4.96 271.2 1.71 453 BGP-ROCK-020 405671 8695585 768 0.64 1 233.3 2.55 5.79 206.3 1.04 742 BGP-ROCK-021 405671 8695576 771 0.6 5 449.4 2.5 4.82 418.7 1.87 1656 BGP-ROCK-022 405676 8695570 1,170 1.0 6 688.8 1.61 4.52 357.5 1.02 772 BGP-ROCK-023 405653 8695664 671 0.23 7 80.2 1.13 4.49 46.4 0.43 25 BGP-ROCK-024 405655 8695662 509 0.5 5 235.0 2.14 5.19 275.3 1.57 776 BGP-ROCK-025 405700 8695464 5 0.02 3 3.4 0.54 3.36 15 0.01 10

SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS AND QA/QC

Samples were submitted to SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil, for preparation and geochemical analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay, while multi-element analysis was completed by ICP-OES/MS following multi-acid digestion.

In addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance and quality control procedures, Brasnova implements an independent QA/QC program that includes certified reference materials and blank samples, with a minimum of one CRM and one blank inserted into every analytical batch. All results reported in this release passed the Company's internal QA/QC verification prior to compilation and reporting.

QUALIFIED PERSON COMMENTARY

QP Mr. Carlos Henrique Lourenço Bastos commented:

"We are encouraged by these analytical results, which confirm the presence of gold mineralization at the Capela Project. The mineralization appears to be associated with sulphide-rich hydrothermal fluids.

The standout result from sample BGP-ROCK-002, which returned approximately 4.0 g/t Au, highlights the potential of this target. Our next step is to better delineate the potential extent of the mineralization through stream sediment sampling and additional ground geochemical and geophysical surveys."

ABOUT THE CAPELA GOLD PROJECT

The Capela Gold Project is an early-stage gold exploration asset associated with a dome-shaped intrusive granodioritic system (Figure 4), structurally controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW corridors. Previous geological mapping identified hydrothermal alteration, sulphide-bearing outcrops, gossan zones and quartz-sulphide veinlets, features commonly associated with intrusion-related gold systems.

Figure 4: Capela Gold Project in proximity to Jacobina Gold Complex (Pan American Silver) and Santa Luz Bahia Complex.

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The project is currently undergoing technical advancement under the NI 43-101 framework, with ongoing activities supervised as part of the Company's exploration and validation strategy.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Carlos Henrique Lourenço Bastos is a Senior Geologist, M.Sc., and an independent Qualified Person registered with the Brazilian Commission for Resources and Reserves (CBRR). He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME).

Mr. Bastos has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and mining projects in Brazil and abroad, including resource estimation, QA/QC implementation, mine planning and supervision of drilling and exploration programs.

ABOUT BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing Brazilian critical materials assets and related materials technologies, to build shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

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Source: Brasnova Energy Materials Inc.