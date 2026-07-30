Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: BEM) ("BEM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, this week, Mr. Joel Rovaris Ferari, (CEO) and Company geologists Mr. Marcelo Henrique de Jesus and Mr. Carlos Henrique Lourenço Bastos, the designated Qualified Person (QP), conducted a technical site visit to the Capela Gold Project in Pintadas, Bahia, Brazil.

The visit was carried out to review the progress of ongoing exploration activities and to evaluate the results obtained to date from the Capela Gold Project (see news release dated July 14, 2026), which continues to confirm and expand the presence of gold mineralization within the Project area. Based on this week's assessment, priorities have been established for the next stages of exploration, focused on advancing the geological understanding of the Project and progressing the mineral exploration across the target areas.

The mineralized trend defined by the completed rock chip sampling remains open to the north and south along strike and laterally to the east and west, as the boundaries of the gold-bearing system have not yet been delineated. The visit included a review of a newly discovered occurrence of oxidized quartz veins with boxwork located 700 meters west of the original Capela target. Samples from this new vein system will be sent for chemical analysis to confirm gold mineralization.

During the visit, the technical team inspected the principal points of interest, discussed new sampling strategies and established priorities for the upcoming work programs.





Newly discovered occurrence of oxidized quartz veins with boxwork

located 700 meters west of the original Capela target

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CEO COMMENTARY

CEO Joel Rovaris Ferari commented: "The observations made during this visit reinforce the strong potential of the Capela Gold Project and we were visually exposed to the technical team's exploration work and significant advancement of the Project. We are early in the process, but we are collectively of high confidence that the continuance of this work will add significant value to the Project."

ABOUT THE CAPELA GOLD PROJECT

The Capela Gold Project is an early-stage gold exploration asset associated with a dome-shaped intrusive granodioritic system, structurally controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW corridors. Previous geological mapping identified hydrothermal alteration, sulphide-bearing outcrops, gossan zones and quartz-sulphide veinlets, features commonly associated with intrusion-related gold systems. The project is currently undergoing technical advancement under the NI 43-101 framework, with ongoing activities supervised as part of the Company's exploration and validation strategy.





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QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Carlos Henrique Lourenço Bastos is a Senior Geologist, M.Sc., and an independent Qualified Person registered with the Brazilian Commission for Resources and Reserves (CBRR). He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME).

ABOUT BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing Brazilian critical materials assets and related materials technologies, to build shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Brasnova Energy Materials Inc.