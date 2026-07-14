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WKN: A2QJL2 | ISIN: US1461031064 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NH
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 15:25
26,800 Euro
-3,60 % -1,000
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CARTER BANKSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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26,60028,80015:48
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank Named Best Bank in Virginia by Forbes

The Martinsville-based community bank topped the magazine's 2026 Best In State Banks list.

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Leading business magazine Forbes recently named Carter Bank (Nasdaq:CARE) the Best Bank in Virginia in the magazine's 2026 America's Best-In-State Banks ranking.

The recognition, which comes after Carter Bank finished third in the rankings in both 2024 and 2025, is based on survey responses from more than 26,000 US residents about U.S.-based banks they've held accounts with in the last three years, on their satisfaction and likelihood they would recommend their bank to friends and family, serves as a testament to Carter Bank's dedication to relationship-based community banking, designed to create opportunities for more people and businesses to prosper.

"Being recognized as the best bank in Virginia by Forbes serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," Carter Bank Chief Executive Officer Litz Van Dyke said. "At Carter Bank, we strive to build strong relationships rooted in trust, and this shows us that our customers feel that commitment every time they walk through our doors or log in to their accounts."

The Martinsville-based community bank has more than 50 locations throughout Virginia, as well as locations in North and South Carolina, and offers customized financial solutions designed to help people live life to the fullest, no matter their stage in life.

Carter Bank Chief President and Chief Strategy Officer Brad Langs said knowing who your customers are and meeting their needs is one of the bank's keys to success.

"Forbes is one of the most well-respected and well-known business magazines in the world, and for us to top their list as the best bank in Virginia is a tremendous honor," Langs said. "We constantly evaluate our products and the customer experience, both in branch and digitally, to ensure we meet our customers' needs, banking habits, and lifestyle.

"We understand that customers have choices when it comes to banking, so we want to put our focus on what our markets need the most. What we've found is that relationships and local decision-making are important to both personal banking and small business banking, so we've made those two areas a point of emphasis over the last few years. To see the work our team does to meet those needs recognized by our customers is something we are very proud of and grateful for."

The full 2026 America's Best-In-State Banks list is available at Forbes.com.

For more information about Carter Bank, visit carterbank.com.

About Carter Bank

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank is a $4.9 billion, state-chartered community bank with more than 65 locations throughout Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank has strived to create opportunities for more people and businesses to prosper. Additional information about Carter Bank is available at carterbank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

# # #

Contact:

Brooks Taylor
VP, Corporate Communications Officer
Brooks.Taylor@cbtcares.com
276-806-5445

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/carter-bank-named-best-bank-in-virginia-by-forbes-1190376

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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