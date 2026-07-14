Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended May 31, 2026.

"Following today's announcement of Sharath Cherian as our next Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2026, I want to extend my warmest welcome to him as he steps into this role. I am proud of the resilience and dedication our employees have shown throughout this transition period. Our solid quarterly results are a direct reflection of that hard work," said Hyonmyong Cho, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "As expected, revenue was impacted by the previously announced longer-term agreement with a major label customer. Excluding that change, our core business remained stable, supported by continued growth in our independent customer base and solid performance across other customer segments."

I am excited to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer on July 15, 2026, to establish a clear, disciplined path forward for this organization," said Sharath Cherian, incoming Chief Executive Officer. "This company possesses an excellent foundation with a strong customer value proposition and a talented workforce that are ready to be unlocked. I look forward to working closely with our team to instill operational excellence, build long-term value for our shareholders, and drive a culture of execution and accountability."

Financial Highlights

Q3 FY2026 vs Q3 FY2025

Growth in total customers of 5.0%

Revenue of $1.0 million, a decrease of 8.4% mostly driven by major customer long term agreement pricing

GAAP Net loss per share of $0.02, versus a loss of $0.01 in the comparable period a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $55,500, versus EBITDA of $122,097 in the comparable period a year ago. Q3 FY2026 included a one-time severance cost of $110,467.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE, provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found on the DSNY website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA, together with other GAAP measures, as a measure of our operating performance because it helps us compare our performance on a consistent basis by removing from our results the impact of our capital structure, the effect of operating in different tax jurisdictions, and the impact of our asset base, which can vary depending on the book value of assets, the accounting methods used to compute depreciation and amortization, the existence or timing of asset impairments, and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is a widely used measure of performance and because the adjustments we make provide additional clarity regarding our operating results and underlying profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a measure of profitability, as it does not include the effects of interest, income taxes, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, or non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)







Three months ended May 31



Nine months ended May 31



Notes

2026



2025



2026



2025





























Service revenue 8 $ 1,039,118

$ 1,133,963

$ 3,285,366

$ 3,379,692





















Cost of revenue

















Hosting costs



42,024



41,374



176,580



129,702

Internal engineering support



17,166



15,897



44,735



43,030

Customer support



97,275



90,083



253,501



243,836

Third-party and transactions costs



9,773



14,518



40,618



50,706







166,238



161,872



515,434



467,274

Gross margin



872,880



972,091



2,769,932



2,912,418







84.0%



85.7%



84.3%



86.2%

Operating expenses

















General and administrative



342,849



206,193



1,099,513



752,412

Sales and marketing



173,524



228,760



587,097



631,241

Product development



416,341



423,970



1,295,291



1,263,749

Depreciation and amortization 4,5

164,499



190,425



504,001



541,128







1,097,213



1,049,348



3,485,902



3,188,530 Loss from operations



(224,333 )

(77,257 )

(715,970 )

(276,112 )



















Other income

















Interest and other income



11,006



4,969



19,985



19,870

Net loss before income tax



(213,327 )

(72,288 )

(695,985 )

(256,242 ) Current income tax expense



-



-



-



-

Net loss

$ (213,327 ) $ (72,288 ) $ (695,985 ) $ (256,242 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments



(22,647 )

119,306



(21,505 )

(79,330 ) Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ (235,974 ) $ 47,018

$ (717,490 ) $ (335,572 )



















Net loss per common share

















Basic and diluted 6(d) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 )



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 6(d)

9,637,410



9,637,410



9,637,410



9,637,410

Diluted 6(d)

9,637,410



9,637,410



9,637,410



9,637,410



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



Notes

May 31,

2026



August 31,

2025

ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents 3 $ 1,397,098

$ 1,117,889

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $108,199 (August 31, 2025 - $82,184)



588,245



863,422

Other receivables



39,653



127,698

Prepaid expenses



41,359



38,252

Deposits



43,802



31,581

Total current assets



2,110,157



2,178,842













Property and equipment, net 4

323,959



752,719

Intangible assets, net 5

14,412



35,282

Total assets

$ 2,448,528

$ 2,966,843













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current









Accounts payable

$ 147,318

$ 70,255

Accrued liabilities



574,694



432,959

Deferred revenue



19,027



41,041

Total current liabilities



741,039



544,255

Total liabilities



741,039



544,255













Stockholders' equity









Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000

shares. Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares

(August 31, 2025 - 9,637,410 shares) 6

9,637



9,637

Additional paid-in capital



8,853,904



8,851,513

Accumulated deficit



(6,526,471 )

(5,830,486 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(629,581 )

(608,076 ) Total stockholders' equity



1,707,489



2,422,588

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,448,528

$ 2,966,843



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended May 31



For the nine months ended May 31





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net loss $ (213,327 ) $ (72,288 ) $ (695,985 ) $ (256,242 ) Stock based compensation

353



8,929



2,391



27,832

Amortization

164,499



190,425



504,001



541,128

Interest

(7,025 )

(4,969 )

(16,004 )

(19,870 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (55,500 ) $ 122,097

$ (205,597 ) $ 292,848



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305047

Source: Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.