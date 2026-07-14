LearnUpon today announced the launch of its Agentic Learning Platform (ALP), completely reimagining how organizations unlock human capability and potential. This announcement sets a bold new vision for the industry-and the future of the LMS-by advancing learning technology from a passive administrative system into an intelligent, strategic partner.

Elevating Human Capability with LearnUpon's Agentic Learning Platform

LearnUpon created the Agentic Learning Platform (ALP) to break traditional software bottlenecks and establish a compounding learning loop. Engineered on a "human-leading-the-loop" framework, the platform independently executes complex administrative workflows while keeping critical oversight in human hands. By offloading routine operational friction, it transforms learning professionals into strategic architects who direct the technology-empowering organizations to accelerate learning and business growth.

This launch arrives as enterprise AI reshapes how humans work, and roles and skills evolve. While market commentary frequently highlights automation as a threat to human roles, LearnUpon has a different perspective, believing the future is intelligent, not artificial. Successful intelligent technology doesn't sideline people; its ultimate power is to liberate human capability. Currently, traditional software traps teams in heavy administrative overhead, forcing professionals to spend up to 80% of their daily effort managing a system rather than inspiring their people.

"We didn't want to just rush another AI tool to market and ask learning teams to operate on blind trust," said Brendan Noud, CEO of LearnUpon. "By taking a modular, 'human-leading-the-loop' approach, we are giving organizations the transparency and control that other platforms miss. The Agentic Learning Platform moves human input higher up the value chain, liberating L&D teams to do what they do best: building genuine human capability and driving strategic business growth."

One Intelligent Platform: Built Around How Businesses Work

At the center of LearnUpon's Agentic Learning Platform is LearnUpon IQ, an integrated intelligence layer providing the governance, strategic direction, and human control organizations need to deliver robust personalized learning at scale. This layer hosts an open-protocol server (MCP) that securely connects external agents and AI tooling like Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT directly to an organization's learning data, letting teams pull live reporting insights straight into their preferred AI workspace.

Operating as a unified ecosystem, LearnUpon IQ orchestrates its agentic capabilities across three specialized hubs, absorbing daily administrative overhead so teams can transition from transactional execution to architecting global learning programs:

The Profile Hub: Replaces static user data by tracking real-time skills and capability gaps based on live performance. By securely drawing insights from across an organization's active workflows, the hub dynamically updates learner profiles to give learning architects the predictive visibility needed to anticipate development needs.

Replaces static user data by tracking real-time skills and capability gaps based on live performance. By securely drawing insights from across an organization's active workflows, the hub dynamically updates learner profiles to give learning architects the predictive visibility needed to anticipate development needs. The Content Hub: Centralizes and automates asset management to support the continuous expansion of global learning libraries. The hub is driven by tools like Create+ to seamlessly create new interactive courses, while its Agentic Editor enables teams to craft learning materials using conversational AI-ensuring content remains fresh and compliant without manual intervention.

Centralizes and automates asset management to support the continuous expansion of global learning libraries. The hub is driven by tools like Create+ to seamlessly create new interactive courses, while its Agentic Editor enables teams to craft learning materials using conversational AI-ensuring content remains fresh and compliant without manual intervention. The Delivery Hub: Engineered to find learners within their flow of work, rather than requiring users to search for training. Powered by real-time signals, this hub injects contextual learning exactly when and where it is needed-whether through LearnUpon's native conversational assistant, Ask Lia, or automated via a built-in Journey Agent to launch personalized development paths.

"Sticking strictly to the traditional blueprint of an LMS is no longer enough to support the modern workforce," said Des Anderson, CTO and Co-Founder at LearnUpon. "Technology must actively work for our customers, not the other way around. By transitioning to a modular, agentic architecture-built on a single intelligence layer and three specialized hubs-we are fulfilling the long-awaited promise of hyper-personalized learning at scale while permanently removing the administrative friction that has historically held L&D teams back."

Built on Deep Collaboration and Research

The development of the Agentic Learning Platform is the result of intensive collaboration. LearnUpon worked closely with customers and industry stakeholders, while backing its strategy with proprietary research to ensure the platform solves real-world operational challenges.

"LearnUpon's vision for an Agentic Learning Platform aligns with where we see the future of learning and workforce development. Learning Journeys and Create+ have already helped us accelerate how we develop and deliver learning, and we're excited to build on that foundation as we launch our Skills strategy. It's been rewarding to collaborate through the Customer Advisory Board and help shape capabilities that connect learning, skills, and AI in ways that deliver real business value."

- Jennifer Hovestadt, Director of Learning Development at Premium Retail Services

This launch marks the first step in a long-term product roadmap designed to address a critical new reality: the AI era makes human capability more important than ever before. As role requirements and technology continue to shift, organizations cannot rely on static learning blueprints. LearnUpon's Agentic Learning Platform is engineered to allow organizational leaders to focus entirely on the strategy behind building a resilient, future-ready workforce.

For more information about the Agentic Learning Platform, please visit learnupon.com.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon's Agentic Learning Platform is the LMS of the future, built to elevate human capability in the AI era. By pairing human ingenuity with specialized AI agents, our platform automates heavy administrative workflows to deliver hyper-personalized learning experiences, empowering learning leaders to recapture energy and elevate strategic impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714362463/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: LearnUpon@touchdownpr.com

LearnUpon