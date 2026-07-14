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WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:03
61,50 Euro
-1,05 % -0,65
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,0563,2015:52
63,1063,1515:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 15:10 Uhr
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FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth welcomes two new members to its Executive Leadership Team to support its accelerated growth journey

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
14July 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark


FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) today announces two appointments to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT). Kristoffer Hessedahl is appointed Chief Strategy & M&A Officer and Line Berg Madsen is appointed Group General Counsel.

Kristoffer is expected to join FLSmidth by the end of 2026 or, at the latest, in early 2027. Line Berg Madsen has served as interim General Counsel at FLSmidth since May 2026 and will transition into the permanent role during the third quarter of 2026.

As the company is preparing for its next growth journey, the Strategy & M&A role is a newly created executive position to ensure strong strategic governance, performance management and a relentless execution focus to ensure the company realises its full potential. In addition, the Group General Counsel role is elevated to the Executive Leadership Team, reflecting the critical importance of proactively managing risk, strengthening governance and ensuring compliance as integral elements of the company's growth ambitions.

"I am excited to welcome Line and Kristofferto the Executive Leadership Team. Line's strong governance and risk management experience and Kristoffer's focus on strategy execution, market intelligence, M&A and integration will be invaluable as we prepare for our next strategic phase. These additions to the ELT will strengthen our ability to deliver on our growth ambitions. We have exciting times ahead, and I look forward to sharing our strategic plans later this year at our Capital Markets Day," comments Toni Laaksonen, CEO of FLSmidth.

Once they have joined FLSmidth, the Executive Leadership Team will consist of the following members:

  • Toni Laaksonen, CEO
  • Roland M. Andersen, CFO
  • Qasim Abrahams, President, Products Business Line
  • Alanas Kraujalis, interim President, Service Business Line
  • Pat Turner, President, Pumps, Cyclones & Valves Business Line
  • Line Berg Madsen, Group General Counsel (transitioning to a permanent position during Q3'26)
  • Kristoffer Hessedahl, Chief Strategy & M&A Officer (joining no later than early 2027)
  • Prathima Adluri, interim Chief People Officer


About Kristoffer Hessedahl, incoming Chief Corporate Strategy & M&A Officer
Kristoffer Hessedahl joins FLSmidth from Sandvik Mining, where he currently serves as Vice President, Strategy, M&A and Business Development and is part of the Business Area Mining Management team.
In his current role, Kristoffer leads Sandvik Mining's global strategy, M&A and business development agenda, including strategic planning, portfolio development, growth initiatives and executive decision support.
Kristoffer brings extensive experience in strategy, M&A and business development from Sandvik Mining, Alantra and EY Corporate Finance. He holds an MSc in Finance and Strategic Management from Copenhagen Business School and a BSc in Business Administration and Economics from Lund University.


About Line Berg Madsen, Corporate General Counsel
Line Berg Madsen has been appointed as Group General Counsel of FLSmidth, transitioning from the interim role she has held since May 2026. She joined from the Danish law firm Kromann Reumert, where she had served as Partner and attorney since 2023, focusing on international trade, cross-border transactions and environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.
Earlier in her career, Line served as Partner at the Danish Law firm Poul Schmith/Kammeradvokaten, Director at PwC and held the role as Corporate Counsel at both Xellia Pharmaceuticals and VKR Holding A/S. She brings a proven track record in supporting global companies' growth agendas, particularly in M&A and commercial contracts, whilst building a robust setup around internal procedures, compliance and risk management. Line holds a Master of Law from the University of Copenhagen and is admitted to the bar in Denmark.


Contacts:

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com



About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release two new ELT members July 2026_FINAL

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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