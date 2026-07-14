GMEX Robotics Corporation Signs Letter of Intent for Strategic Acquisition of AI Platform to Build Social World Models for Human-Centric Mass Deployment

Proposed Acquisition Would Mark Pivotal Step in Advancing Humanity Through Social-Intelligence Robotics and AI-Driven Understanding of the Human World

Sydney, Australia, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMEX Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: GMEX) (the "Company") today announced it has entered into a letter of intent for the strategic acquisition of an artificial intelligence platform (the "AI Platform") specializing in social-intelligence AI and human-behavioral modeling. The proposed transaction, which is expected to be structured as a mix of shares and cash consideration, reflects the Company's conviction in the AI Platform's long-term value and its commitment to aligning incentives across both organizations for sustained growth. The proposed acquisition is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement and the satisfaction of customary conditions.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE - UNDERSTANDING HUMANITY TO ADVANCE IT

At the foundation of the Company's strategic vision is a conviction as simple as it is consequential: to truly advance humanity, you must first deeply understand it. Human society is not merely a backdrop against which technology operates - it is a living, complex fabric woven from relationships, norms, intentions, unspoken conventions, and layered social signals that shift continuously across cultures, contexts, and communities. For artificial intelligence and robotics systems to move from controlled environments into the full texture of real human life, they must be equipped with a rigorous, structured understanding of that fabric.

The AI Platform has spent years mapping exactly this territory - building foundational models and methodologies for social intelligence that go beyond surface-level pattern recognition to capture the deeper architecture of human behavior. The Company's decision to pursue this proposed acquisition reflects its belief that the AI Platform represents one of the most important bodies of work in applied social-intelligence research being conducted anywhere in the world today.

The Company is positioning itself deliberately at the intersection of social science, behavioral modeling, robotics, and artificial intelligence - a junction that the Company believes will define the most meaningful advances in AI over the next decade.

The world's largest addressable markets for robotics and AI are not in factories or warehouses - they are in the social environments that constitute the overwhelming majority of human experience. Healthcare and elder care, hospitality, education, retail, and consumer services collectively represent trillions of dollars in economic activity, and each of these sectors demands something that most AI systems today are fundamentally unable to provide: genuine social intelligence. The ability to read a room, to understand what a person needs before they articulate it, to navigate the norms and expectations of a given environment - these are not enhancements or differentiating features. They are prerequisites. For robotics and AI to operate meaningfully in these markets, social intelligence is not optional. It is foundational.

SOCIAL WORLD MODELS - THE STRATEGIC PLATFORM

Central to the strategic rationale for this proposed acquisition is the concept of the social world model - a structured, scalable computational representation of human social environments that enables AI systems to reason about, anticipate, and respond to the full complexity of human interaction. Where conventional AI models are trained to recognize objects, transcribe language, or execute discrete tasks, the Platform's approach is oriented toward something more fundamental: modeling the social world itself.

The AI Platform's work encompasses four interconnected dimensions that together constitute a comprehensive foundation for social intelligence at scale:

Social context: The ability to understand the situational and relational setting in which interactions occur - who the participants are, what roles they occupy, and what norms and expectations govern the exchange.

The ability to understand the situational and relational setting in which interactions occur - who the participants are, what roles they occupy, and what norms and expectations govern the exchange. Cultural and situational signals: The capacity to recognize and interpret the subtle, often non-verbal cues - gesture, tone, spatial arrangement, timing - that carry meaning within and across cultural contexts.

The capacity to recognize and interpret the subtle, often non-verbal cues - gesture, tone, spatial arrangement, timing - that carry meaning within and across cultural contexts. Intent and interpersonal dynamics: The capability to model not just what people say, but what they mean, want, and anticipate - the layer of intent and relational dynamic that underlies all human communication.

The capability to model not just what people say, but what they mean, want, and anticipate - the layer of intent and relational dynamic that underlies all human communication. Scale: A methodology and architecture designed from the outset to operate not as a narrow, domain-specific tool, but as a generalizable platform capable of deployment across the diverse social environments in which the Company intends to operate.





Together, these dimensions constitute what the Company believes to be the most comprehensive and rigorously constructed approach to social world modeling available today. The proposed acquisition of the AI Platform is intended to bring this work entirely within the Company's strategic and operational framework, ensuring that social world models become a core, proprietary capability that underpins every product and deployment the Company pursues in the years ahead.

CONTINUED INVESTMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING COMMITMENT

The Company intends to continue to invest in the development and expansion of the AI Platform's capabilities following the closing of the proposed acquisition. This investment commitment would be organized across three interconnected pillars:

Data: Expanding the breadth, depth, and diversity of the data assets that underpin the AI Platform's social world models, with particular emphasis on cross-cultural, cross-contextual, and longitudinal behavioral data that reflects the full range of human social environments in which the Company intends to deploy.

Expanding the breadth, depth, and diversity of the data assets that underpin the AI Platform's social world models, with particular emphasis on cross-cultural, cross-contextual, and longitudinal behavioral data that reflects the full range of human social environments in which the Company intends to deploy. Architecture: Advancing the computational and modeling architecture that enables the AI Platform's social intelligence capabilities to scale efficiently, improve continuously, and integrate cleanly with the Company's robotics systems and AI development infrastructure.

Advancing the computational and modeling architecture that enables the AI Platform's social intelligence capabilities to scale efficiently, improve continuously, and integrate cleanly with the Company's robotics systems and AI development infrastructure. Deployment: Building the operational and partnership infrastructure required to bring social world model-powered systems into real-world deployment across the healthcare, elder care, hospitality, education, retail, and consumer services sectors that represent the Company's primary commercial focus.





The Company draws a deliberate analogy to the development of large language models as a reference point for the scale of investment and the horizon of return it anticipates. Just as large language models required years of foundational investment before unlocking transformative commercial applications - and just as the organizations that made those foundational investments early are now recognized as having established durable and defensible advantages - the Company believes that foundational investment in social world models today represents a comparable opportunity. The Company intends to be among the defining investors and builders in this space, and the AI Platform's existing body of work would represent a material acceleration of that ambition.

LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY

"Every transformative advance in AI has begun with a more honest reckoning with what the technology does not yet understand. What has been missing - from nearly every system deployed at scale today - is a genuine, structured understanding of human social behavior: the invisible architecture of how people relate, communicate, and navigate the world together. The AI Platform we are seeking to acquire has been building exactly that. Our decision to structure this proposed acquisition as both shares and cash is not incidental - it is a deliberate signal that we are in this for the long term, as partners and co-stakeholders in the mission. We are profoundly excited about what it means to build social world models at scale, and we believe this work will prove to be among the most consequential investments our Company has ever made."



"The vision animating this proposed acquisition is straightforward in principle and immense in ambition: AI that can genuinely work alongside people must first genuinely understand people. Social world models are the infrastructure that makes that possible. We have watched the AI landscape mature rapidly across language, vision, and reasoning - and we believe the next decisive leap is social intelligence. With this Letter of Intent, we are looking to take that leap."

--Sam Lu, CEO of GMEX Robotics Corporation

The letter of intent is non-binding, and any transaction would remain subject to, among other things, completion of satisfactory due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the agreement of final transaction terms, required board, regulatory and third-party approvals, if applicable, and the satisfaction or waiver of conditions to closing customary for transactions of this nature. The parties may terminate discussions at any time, and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into or that any transaction contemplated by the letter of intent will be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all. Any final transaction terms may differ materially from those reflected in the letter of intent.

ABOUT GMEX ROBOTICS CORPORATION

GMEX Robotics is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-powered robotics and intelligent automation solutions. The Company is advancing robotics applications across consumer, hospitality, and commercial environments, combining artificial intelligence with hardware innovation to deliver efficient and scalable automation technologies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic plans, the proposed acquisition of the AI Platform, intended investments, anticipated technology development, expected market deployment, and the potential benefits of the proposed transaction. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute a definitive acquisition agreement; the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to closing the proposed transaction; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the proposed acquisition; the continued development and commercial viability of social world model technology; competitive dynamics in the artificial intelligence and robotics industries; changes in the regulatory environment applicable to AI development and deployment; general economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings and disclosures. There can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will be consummated on the terms described herein, or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. GMEX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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