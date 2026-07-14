MediPharm Labs Corp.: MediPharm Labs Announces Positive Phase II LiBBY Trial Results Demonstrating Significant Reduction in Agitation Associated With Advanced Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia

Results presented by the LiBBY study team at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference ("AAIC") demonstrated statistically significant improvements in agitation symptoms compared with placebo.

The LiBBY study evaluated MediPharm Labs' proprietary oral cannabinoid formulation, developed and supplied exclusively by MediPharm Labs for use in the trial.

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in precision-based cannabinoids, today announced positive results from the Phase II LiBBY (Life's End Benefits of Cannabidiol and Tetrahydrocannabinol) clinical trial evaluating the Company's proprietary oral cannabinoid formulation for the treatment of agitation in patients with advanced dementia. The results were presented by the LiBBY team at AAIC in London, United Kingdom on July 14, 2026.

Addressing End-of-Life Agitation in Dementia

The Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium has shared that approximately 50% of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or other types of dementia will receive hospice care at the end of their life1. Of these, more than 70% will be prescribed psychiatric medications for management of agitation2. In the absence of appropriate evidence-based guidelines, patients are typically prescribed a combination of antipsychotics, sedatives, and opiates. These medications often lead to undesirable side effects, lower the quality of life for patients, and cause additional burden to their care partners.



The LiBBY randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated statistically significant improvements in agitation symptoms compared with placebo, with benefits observed as early as two weeks and sustained throughout the 12-week treatment period. Supportive findings from the open-label extension phase further demonstrated durability of response over time.3

The study evaluated MediPharm Labs' proprietary oral cannabinoid formulation, which was developed and supplied exclusively by MediPharm Labs for use in the trial.

Greg Hunter, Interim CEO and CFO of MediPharm Labs, commented:

"The positive LiBBY study results shared today represent an important milestone for patients living with advanced dementia, their families, and the advancement of cannabinoid-based medicines. The study findings are encouraging and add important clinical evidence in an area of urgent unmet need.

We are grateful to the investigators, study teams, participants and caregivers who made this research possible, and privileged to see our proprietary formulation evaluated by leading academic and research institutions. These findings support further evaluation of our proprietary formulation as a treatment option for agitation in advanced dementia, and reinforce the pharmaceutical standards we have built, in service of patients who need new options."

Study Topline Findings3

Key findings presented at AAIC included:

The primary endpoint was achieved, demonstrating statistically significant improvement in agitation symptoms at week 2 as measured by the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory ("CMAI").

Treatment benefits were sustained throughout the 12-week double-blind treatment period.

Statistically significant improvements were observed in overall clinical status compared with placebo.

Open-label extension findings supported durability of response and continued patient benefit over time.

The Company is reviewing the full study results and evaluating potential next steps, including possible regulatory activities, additional clinical development opportunities and potential strategic collaborations.

Pharmaceutical Development and Clinical Trial Supply Capabilities

The LiBBY study highlights MediPharm's ability to support complex international clinical research programs involving cannabinoids. The Company developed and manufactured the proprietary formulation used in the study and supplied clinical trial materials into the United States through a highly regulated cross-border supply chain.



The Company retains ownership of the proprietary formulation and related MediPharm intellectual property and has rights to access and use study data generated in the trial to support future regulatory submissions, patent filings, future research activities and other development initiatives related to MediPharm's business and products.

In connection with the study and related development activities, MediPharm continues to pursue intellectual property protection, including, but not limited to, filing one or more patent applications, for protection of the proprietary formulation, given the positive results from the clinical trial for the treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

MediPharm maintains a US FDA-registered facility, a Drug Establishment Licence and multiple international GMP certifications, enabling the company to participate in pharmaceutical development programs.

The Company has supported more than 10 clinical studies across multiple indications and welcomes opportunities to collaborate with academic institutions, research organizations and pharmaceutical companies advancing cannabinoid-based therapeutics.

About the LiBBY Study

The LiBBY study is led by investigators at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California ("USC") and funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health ("NIH"), with additional funding provided by the Alzheimer's Association through project SG-25-1440079. The study was conducted through the Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Consortium ("ACTC") and coordinated by the USC Epstein Family Alzheimer's Therapeutic Research Institute ("ATRI") in collaboration with leading academic research institutions across the United States.

The Phase II study evaluated an oral combination of THC and CBD for the treatment of agitation in hospice-eligible patients with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias. The randomized, multicentre, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase included a 12-week treatment period, followed by an optional open-label extension phase for eligible participants.

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices License for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. MediPharm Labs also has EU-GMP certification, ANVISA GMP certification from Brazil and TGA compliance in Australia.

The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

Investor Contact:

MediPharm Labs Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416.913.7425

Email: investors@medipharmlabs.com

Clinical Trials Contact:

ClinicalAffairs@medipharmlabs.com

References

1. Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures, 2022 Annual Report, Alzheimer's Association; Gerlach LB, Fashaw S, Strominger J, Ogarek J, Zullo AR, Daiello LA, Teno J, Shireman TI, Bynum JPW. Trends in antipsychotic prescribing among long-term care residents receiving hospice care. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2021 Aug;69(8):2152-2162.

2. Liu CS, Chau SA, Ruthirakuhan M, Lanctôt KL, Herrmann N. Cannabinoids for the Treatment of Agitation and Aggression in Alzheimer's Disease. CNS Drugs. 2015 Aug;29(8):615-23; Ruthirakuhan M, Lanctôt KL, Vieira D, Herrmann N. Natural and Synthetic Cannabinoids for Agitation and Aggression in Alzheimer's Disease: A Meta-Analysis. J Clin Psychiatry. 2019 Jan 29;80(2):18r12617.

3. Phase II LiBBY study results presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2026.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often using but not limited to phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends", or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the significance and implications of the LiBBY study results, the potential therapeutic benefits of MediPharm's proprietary cannabinoid-based formulation, MediPharm's role in supporting future clinical research, the Company's ongoing ability to supply clinical trial materials, the potential for increased clinical trial activity, including in the United States, the Company's ability to obtain, maintain, expand or otherwise benefit from intellectual property protection relating to its proprietary cannabinoid-based formulation and its potential therapeutic applications; the ability of the Company to successfully utilize study data generated in the LiBBY study for future regulatory filings, intellectual property protection, and research and development opportunities, the potential for future clinical development programs, follow-on studies, additional indications or regulatory submissions, and the Company's ability to enter into strategic collaborations, licensing arrangements or commercial partnerships relating to the formulation.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, regulatory developments, the timing and success of clinical trials, continued collaboration with academic and industry partners, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals and operational capabilities, the availability and interpretation of clinical data, the Company's ability to pursue and protect intellectual property rights, and the Company's ability to identify and secure potential development, licensing or commercialization partners.

There are numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in regulatory environments, clinical trial outcomes, delays in research timelines, changes in market conditions, general economic factors, the filing, prosecution, issuance, validity, enforceability and protection of intellectual property rights, the possibility that future clinical studies may not replicate or support the findings observed in the LiBBY study, challenges associated with obtaining regulatory approvals or advancing future clinical development programs, the inability to secure development, licensing or commercialization partners on acceptable terms, changes in applicable regulatory requirements affecting cannabinoid-based therapeutics, and the inability to successfully develop or commercialize cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, MediPharm assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.