InstaLILY Raises $60 Million Series B and Launches Lily, the World's First AI Forward Deployed Engineer

Backed by Energize Capital, Lily drives 5x revenue growth across construction, industrial distribution, logistics, and healthcare with plans to expand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / InstaLILY AI , creator of the world's first AI Forward Deployed Engineer, today announced a $60 million Series B round led by Energize Capital, with participation from Insight Partners who has increased its investment, and new strategic investors including Home Depot Ventures and United Rentals. The round brings the company's total raised to nearly $100 million, and revenue grew 5x over the past year.

Lily goes into a business, learns how it works, builds what the work needs, and gets it running by finding revenue, pricing quotes, planning routes, and diagnosing equipment in the field. Unlike a traditional demo or pilot, it runs the business with people in control, and it goes live in days versus months. After launch, it keeps shipping and gets better the longer it runs.

The bottleneck in enterprise AI has shifted from the technology to deployment, which isn't a one-time event. Enterprise environments are complex and constantly in motion, including systems, data, regulations, the models themselves. Whatever goes into them decays without something actively keeping it working. That's the real job of the forward deployed engineer, the role enterprise AI now runs on. Shipping AI is just the start, as keeping it functional while everything around it moves is the actual work.

People in this role work in bursts. They embed, build, and move on, and what they built starts drifting the day they leave. Lily remains deployed and keeps deploying as the business changes, so the software keeps pace rather than falling behind, offering a permanent presence instead of a revolving door.

Lily can do this because it has learned from thousands of hours of real-world deployment work. Those patterns come from AI shipped into live businesses and kept running there, not demos or benchmarks. It arrives already knowing how the work gets done. Most AI assists a person, such as a coding agent for a developer or a copilot for an analyst. Lily builds and runs the software that does the work.

"Every company is full of work that only it knows how to do, in sales, in operations, out in the field, work too specific for off-the-shelf software, so it runs on legacy systems and manual workarounds," said Amit Shah, Founder and CEO of InstaLILY. "Lily turns that work into software, and it is running in days, not quarters."

At a national distributor, the software Lily built finds and pursues revenue across the entire customer base beyond what any sales team could cover by hand, generating more than $200 million in new annual sales. At an industrial supplier, pricing a complex RFQ was slow, manual work; now quotes come back faster, giving the commercial team hundreds of thousands of hours back per year. At a field service company, a technician spent 15 minutes diagnosing each problem; now it takes under 10 seconds, and the cost to serve a call dropped 98 percent. A logistics operator that planned routes in 15 minutes now does it in 3. A services company cut the time to train a new field rep by more than 60 percent. In healthcare, administrative and operational work that used to crawl now moves in minutes.

"At our scale, enterprise AI can start falling behind the minute it goes live because the business never stops changing," said Patrick Garcia, Chief Digital, AI & Innovation Officer at SRS Distribution, part of The Home Depot family. "Lily has helped us build the software our teams need while working within the enterprise platforms, governance, and processes we've already established. That allows us to move much faster without compromising the standards required to operate at scale."

Through its work with Google DeepMind , InstaLILY built a hybrid architecture that pairs a large model for hard reasoning with a small model for fast, routine, and sensitive work, and routes each task to whichever one fits. The small model runs close to the work on InstaLILY's Small Data Center , built with NVIDIA technology, in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge. Customer data stays private, and the system runs at lower latency, lower cost, and less energy.

Since its Series A, InstaLILY has gone live with some of the largest operators in construction, industrial distribution, logistics, and healthcare, including companies within The Home Depot family (SRS Distribution), United Rentals, ShipStation Global (Thoma Bravo, CVC Capital Partners), PartsTown, Radwell International, Henry Schein, PartsSource (Bain Capital) and Kedrion Biopharma (Permira, AIDA). The company has also opened new offices in San Francisco, London, and Toronto.

"United Rentals is focused on innovative solutions to help our customers and employees be more productive," said Tony Leopold, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer at United Rentals. "We're excited to invest in and support InstaLILY's continued growth and innovation."

"To meet rising energy and manufacturing demand, industrial companies need digital infrastructure that can operate at a new level of scale and complexity," said Eileen Waris, Principal at Energize Capital, who joins InstaLILY's board of directors. "By addressing the industry's biggest constraints for AI implementation-cost, energy, latency, reliability, and speed of deployment-InstaLILY creates immediate value for customers and scales with them. We've been impressed by their customer traction and team so far, and we're excited to support them in what's next."

"InstaLILY started where enterprise AI is hardest, in businesses run on legacy systems, hard integrations, and real regulation," said Crissy Costa Behrens, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "For decades, enterprise software recorded the business. Lily changes how the business runs. And the more of a business it runs, the harder it is to replace. That is why we believe Lily becomes the way these companies run on AI."

Following Lily's early traction in the physical economy, InstaLILY is now expanding into every industry that runs on people, systems, and hard-won judgment. The same system behind a distributor's new revenue, a logistics team's faster routes, and a healthcare team's reclaimed time can do it for any business that fits that description. InstaLILY believes more of the economy will run on AI that gets into the business and stays there, rather than stalling in a pilot.

InstaLILY will use the funding to help Lily learn faster, take on more of the work, expand into new industries, and grow the team. The company will also continue building the Small Data Center, the infrastructure that makes always-on intelligence possible inside a business, at a cost and energy profile enterprises can sustain.

About InstaLILY

InstaLILY is an AI products and infrastructure company that puts execution at the frontier of enterprise AI. That work begins with Lily , the world's first AI Forward Deployed Engineer, which learns how a business works, builds the software it needs, and goes live in days. It does not leave when the work ships; it stays and keeps the software working as the business changes. Lily runs wherever the work happens, in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge, through InstaLILY's Small Data Center, built with NVIDIA technology. Founded in 2023 by Amit Shah and Sumantro Das, InstaLILY has raised nearly $100 million from Energize Capital, Insight Partners, and Home Depot Ventures. Headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco, London, and Toronto, InstaLILY serves leading companies across construction, industrial distribution, logistics, healthcare, and other operationally intensive industries. Learn more at https://instalily.ai/ .

About Energize Capital

Energize Capital is a leading multi-stage investor in software and services for climate, energy, and industrial markets. Established in 2017 and based in Chicago, Energize capitalizes the digitization and decarbonization of critical industries, like energy, construction, industrial technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, and more. Energize actively manages 35 investments and has deployed more than $1 billion through its venture capital and private equity strategies. Founded in partnership with Invenergy, the firm is backed by strategic, institutional, and impact LPs from across the U.S. and Europe. For more information on Energize, please visit www.energizecap.com .

Media Contact

Lauren Gill, Mooring Advisory Group at lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: InstaLILY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/instalily-raises-60-million-series-b-and-launches-lily-the-worlds-1190835