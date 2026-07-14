FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Named SD-WAN Data Quadrant Champion and #1 Top-Rated SD-WAN Product in Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 SD-WAN Midmarket Report

FatPipe Earns the Highest Score in the SD-WAN Midmarket Category

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure Software-Defined Wide Area Network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide high levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks ("WANs"), today announced that global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has named FatPipe SD-WAN the Data Quadrant Champion and #1 top-rated product in its 2026 SD-WAN Midmarket Data Quadrant Report.

The Data Quadrant Composite Score ranks vendors by combining product feature satisfaction, vendor capability, customer relationship, and overall satisfaction scores, while also factoring in the volume and recency of reviews. FatPipe earned the highest Composite Score in the category, ahead of every other evaluated SD-WAN provider.

Reviewers highlighted the following strengths of FatPipe SD-WAN:

Reliable

Performance Enhancing

Enables Productivity

Trustworthy

FatPipe SD-WAN placed as a Leader in the Data Quadrant, a category reserved for products that resonate strongly in the market by balancing robust features with a strong user experience. FatPipe outperformed other evaluated midmarket SD-WAN products, including Cisco Meraki, Adaptiv Enterprise Connect, Aryaka, Ecessa WANworX, and Arista VeloCloud.

"We are honored to be recognized as the #1 top-rated SD-WAN product in Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 SD-WAN Midmarket Data Quadrant Report," said Vikrant Ragula, Director of Corporate Development at FatPipe, Inc. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it is based on verified customer feedback. Our team remains committed to delivering enterprise-grade SD-WAN solutions with strong performance, security, reliability, and ease of management, while continuing to provide the responsive support our customers expect from FatPipe."

To learn more about FatPipe's award-winning SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions, visit www.fatpipeinc.com or contact the team at sales123@fatpipeinc.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. It provides unbiased research and advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and informed decisions. Info-Tech's divisions include SoftwareReviews for software buying insights and McLean & Company for HR research

About FatPipe Inc.

FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs, and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced Total Security 360, a single-stack cybersecurity and network security solution providing control over data within company and sovereign boundaries. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Contacts:

FatPipe Networks

Phone: +1 801.683.5656 x1140

Email: investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-nasdaq-fatn-named-sd-wan-data-quadrant-champion-and-%231-to-1189112