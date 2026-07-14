Edge Computing Market worth $317.39 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets

Delray Beach, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Edge Computing Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from USD 111.34 billion in 2026 to USD 317.39 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 23.3%.

Browse 303 market data Tables and 63 Figures spread through 403 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Edge Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Edge Computing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 87.81 billion

USD 87.81 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 111.34 billion

USD 111.34 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 317.39 billion

USD 317.39 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 23.3%

Edge Computing Market Trends & Insights:

The market is expanding as enterprises deploy edge infrastructure to support low-latency data processing, AI-enabled workloads, real-time monitoring, and localized analytics closer to devices and users.

Services lead edge market growth by providing the specialized expertise needed to deploy, secure, and seamlessly integrate complex, low-latency AI and IoT infrastructures.

Edge computing drives real-time decision-making by processing data near endpoints to reduce latency and speed up operations across industrial, retail, healthcare, and transportation sectors.

SMEs lead edge market growth by leveraging affordable edge nodes and managed services to bypass expensive data centers, overcome bandwidth limits, and cost-effectively deploy AI, IoT, and automation.

Asia Pacific leads edge market growth due to dense urban populations, smart city programs, heavy 5G investments, expanding manufacturing hubs, and large-scale IoT adoption.

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Edge computing has transformed industries by integrating technologies such as AI-enabled processing, 5G connectivity, and ruggedized infrastructure for real-time decision-making. These advancements support ultra-low-latency performance, localized data handling, and seamless integration with IoT ecosystems, driving innovation across manufacturing, retail, and autonomous systems. By enabling faster insights at the source, edge computing enhances responsiveness, reduces reliance on the cloud, and supports mission-critical operations in dynamic environments.

By application, video analytics & computer vision will account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The video analytics & computer vision segment is expected to register the largest market share during the forecast period. This segment covers key functions such as object detection, facial recognition, surveillance analytics, quality inspection, and real-time visual intelligence across distributed environments. Enterprises across manufacturing, retail, transportation, smart cities, healthcare, and public safety are increasingly deploying edge computing to process high-volume video data closer to the source. This enables faster inference, minimizes bandwidth consumption, reduces cloud dependency, and improves response time for mission-critical visual applications. The rapid expansion of AI-enabled cameras, increasing use of machine vision in industrial automation, and rising investments in smart surveillance infrastructure are expected to strengthen the adoption of video analytics and computer vision, making it the dominant application segment in the Edge Computing Market.

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By offering, the edge services segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The services segment is expected to record the highest growth in the Edge Computing Market as enterprises increasingly require specialized support to plan, deploy, integrate, manage, and secure distributed edge environments. This segment includes consulting, architecture design, deployment, integration, support, managed infrastructure operations, managed security, and managed platform services. As edge deployments expand across factories, telecom sites, retail stores, hospitals, transport networks, and energy facilities, organizations need external expertise to handle complex workloads, remote monitoring, lifecycle management, and security compliance. Rising adoption of industrial IoT, edge AI, private 5G, and mission-critical applications is increasing demand for professional and managed edge services, making services the fastest-growing offering segment.

North America is expected to be the largest regional market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the global Edge Computing Market, driven by advanced digital infrastructure, widespread 5G availability, and high adoption of distributed technologies, creating a dynamic environment for vendors and enterprises. The region's mature telecommunications networks, strong cloud ecosystems, and deep engagement with technology providers enable enterprises to process data closer to its source, delivering real-time insights, compliance, and agility across the manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics industries. This infrastructure supports organizations in meeting strict regulatory requirements and achieving faster, more resilient operations, making North America an attractive region for new edge use cases and investments.

Specific developments in May and June 2025, such as HPE's launch of enhanced Edgeline converged edge systems for AI and analytics and Cisco's expanded IoT Operations Dashboard for centralized management, demonstrate how companies are rapidly integrating edge computing into their core operations. For vendors, North America's market dynamics present clear opportunities to grow market share and establish leadership by delivering flexible, industry-tailored platforms, seamless integration, and managed services that simplify adoption. The region's mix of early adopters, technology expertise, and favorable business climate means vendors who anticipate customer needs, prioritize security and regulatory alignment, and support end-to-end edge deployments will stand out. Vendors can secure lasting partnerships and drive long-term expansion in the world's most advanced Edge Computing Market by aligning with North America's integration capabilities, technological leadership, and enterprise demand.

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Top Companies in Edge Computing Market:

The Top Companies in Edge Computing Market include HPE (US), AWS (US), Dell Technologies (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Nvidia (US), Intel (US), and Huawei (China).

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