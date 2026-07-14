Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with Kevin Unrath, newly appointed CEO of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA). As the company aggressively pivots from years of technology development into a phase of operational execution, commercial deployment, and global market expansion, discover how dynaCERT is positioning its on-demand hydrogen electrolysis units as a bridge technology for the existing combustion engine world. Learn about their strategic focus on emerging markets like Vietnam and Southeast Asia, the tangible benefits of their HG1R and HG2R units, and how the company is converting field activity into measurable revenue. Whether you are an investor, industry professional, or following clean technology, this conversation provides critical insights into dynaCERT's next chapter of growth and industrial scaling.