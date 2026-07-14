Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with Broderick Gunning, CEO, and John Meekison, CFO of NU E Power Corp. Most energy developers spend years building assets with the goal of owning them forever. NU E Power is doing almost the exact opposite - they build value by planning their exit from day one. Discover how this pioneering company is applying a real estate developer model to the power sector, identifying and de-risking projects before selling them as bankable assets to major infrastructure players. Learn about their asset-light investment structure, the strategic royalty model that allows them to participate in long-term economics, and why they believe the kilowatt hour itself is becoming an increasingly valuable asset class. Whether you're an investor, industry professional, or interested in the future of energy infrastructure, this conversation delivers actionable insights into a truly contrarian approach to power development.