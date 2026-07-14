On June 5, 2026, Ortelius International AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Today, on July 14, 2026, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a convertible bond issuance agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, bonds may be converted into shares in the Company to a conversion price corresponding to 93% of the lowest daily VWAP of the Company's shares over the ten (10) consecutive trading days immediately preceding the relevant conversion notice.

According to item 6.3.1 (h) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Ortelius International AB (publ) Short name ORTIN ISIN code: SE0020551679

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.