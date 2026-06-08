Ortelius International AB: Bankruptcy petition filed by lender updated - negotiations ongoing

As previously announced, a lender to ORTELIUS International AB (publ) ("ORTELIUS") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ORTIN) submitted an incomplete bankruptcy petition relating to a bridge loan entered into on 11 February 2026 and due for repayment on 28 April 2026. The petition has now been updated and is now complete. ORTELIUS will dispute the petition. Negotiations with the lender are ongoing to solve the issue.

The Company remains in dialogue with the lender with the aim of reaching an agreement regarding the loan, including proposals for a structured repayment plan. Of the original loan amount of SEK 3.1 million, SEK 1 million was repaid on 15 April 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Herman Weberg, CFO and Interim CEO

ORTELIUS

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com



The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.