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WKN: A3EJGU | ISIN: SE0020551679 | Ticker-Symbol: 9U20
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 08:11
0,009 Euro
-23,53 % -0,003
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORTELIUS INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORTELIUS INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ortelius International AB: Bankruptcy petition filed by lender updated - negotiations ongoing

As previously announced, a lender to ORTELIUS International AB (publ) ("ORTELIUS") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ORTIN) submitted an incomplete bankruptcy petition relating to a bridge loan entered into on 11 February 2026 and due for repayment on 28 April 2026. The petition has now been updated and is now complete. ORTELIUS will dispute the petition. Negotiations with the lender are ongoing to solve the issue.

The Company remains in dialogue with the lender with the aim of reaching an agreement regarding the loan, including proposals for a structured repayment plan. Of the original loan amount of SEK 3.1 million, SEK 1 million was repaid on 15 April 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Herman Weberg, CFO and Interim CEO
ORTELIUS
Email: investors@ortelius.com

www.ortelius.com
investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.

Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:
www.ortelius.com
investors.ortelius.com

The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).
The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.