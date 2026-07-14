Avidbank Holdings, Inc.: Avidbank Announces Launch of SBA Lending Division

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH), the holding company for Avidbank, a California state-chartered bank, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending division, to continue enhancing its commercial banking suite of products, services, and its commitment to serving small and mid-sized businesses with customized financing solutions.

The SBA Lending division is an experienced team of SBA professionals with deep expertise across business development, credit, operations, closing, and portfolio management. Brian Harper will lead the new division.

Brian Harper, Senior Vice President, Managing Director of SBA Lending, will head the new division drawing on 34 years in banking with 23 years in SBA lending. He has held senior SBA leadership roles at Cadence Bank, SouthState Bank, and Atlantic Capital Bank, with experience building and managing government-guaranteed lending platforms.

Thomas Rockwood, Senior Vice President, SBA Banker, will focus on SBA business development and client relationship management. His government lending career began in 2003, and he brings more than 20 years of experience originating SBA and commercial loans, including prior leadership roles at SouthState Bank and several Georgia-based banking institutions.

Jennifer Zambrano, Vice President, Senior Credit Manager, will support the division's credit discipline and underwriting standards. She has specialized in SBA credit and underwriting since 2014, with broader commercial lending experience including recent SBA underwriting leadership at SouthState Bank.

Karen Campbell, Assistant Vice President, SBA Lending Documentation and Closing Officer, will support SBA documentation, closing, and servicing activities. Her servicing experience spans more than 30 years, with a focus on accurate processing, operational consistency, and support throughout the loan lifecycle.

In his role leading the SBA Lending division, Brian Harper will report to Arthur Wasson, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer. The division will focus on delivering government-guaranteed lending solutions to help business owners finance growth, acquisitions, working capital, equipment, real estate, and other eligible business needs.

"The launch of SBA Lending represents an important expansion of Avidbank's commercial banking capabilities," said Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With the combined experience of Brian and his team, we are well positioned to support small businesses with flexible capital solutions and the responsive, relationship-driven service that defines Avidbank."

"Avidbank's client-focused model, collaborative culture, and ability to move thoughtfully and efficiently create a strong foundation for building a differentiated SBA lending platform," said Brian Harper, Senior Vice President, Managing Director of SBA Lending. "We look forward to helping entrepreneurs and business owners access the capital they need to grow."

The new division reflects Avidbank's commitment to expanding its specialty lending capabilities and delivering relationship-driven financing solutions to businesses. By adding SBA Lending to its existing commercial banking, treasury management, and specialty deposit offerings, Avidbank further strengthens the comprehensive financial support it provides to clients pursuing growth and expansion.

About Avidbank Holdings

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Contact: Patrick Oakes

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

408-200-7390

IR@avidbank.com

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/avidbank-announces-launch-of-sba-lending-division-1190898