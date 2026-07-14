Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll LLP: More Than 100 Civil Rights Violations Filed in Multi-State Enforcement Action Against the Largest Landlord in America

Undercover investigations found that low-income tenants with housing vouchers were systematically and illegally rejected at Greystar properties in California, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., as part of a widespread discriminatory practice.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Greystar Worldwide, LLC, the largest apartment manager and owner in the United States, has been accused of systematically refusing to rent to prospective tenants holding Housing Choice Vouchers ("Section 8") in violation of state fair housing laws across six states and Washington, D.C. Housing Rights Initiative (HRI), a national housing watchdog group, filed complaints today with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General (OAG), California Civil Rights Department (CRD), Maryland Commission on Civil Rights (MCCR), Hawai?i Civil Rights Commission (HCRC), Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR), New Jersey Division on Civil Rights (NJ DCR), and the DC Office of Human Rights (OHR) alleging 114 violations of state fair housing laws by Greystar properties across these states.

"Greystar has been committing mass civil rights violations at a scale unlike anything our organization has ever seen. We have never encountered a landlord that operates with such brazen contempt and hostility toward the rule of law as Greystar. The largest landlord in America is the most discriminatory landlord in America," said Aaron Carr, Founder and Executive Director of Housing Rights Initiative. "When testers called Greystar buildings, they got the same answer over and over -- no vouchers. That's not a glitch; it's a reprehensible business model. As the largest landlord in America, Greystar should be setting the standard of best practices for the nation, not systematically rejecting legitimate prospective tenants. This is an opportunity for civil rights enforcement agencies to hold the most powerful rental housing company in the country accountable. No landlord of this size should be permitted to break the law with impunity."

Since October 2025, HRI testers called Greystar properties posing as prospective tenants and asked if they could use a housing voucher to pay rent. In call after call, Greystar agents told testers that vouchers would not be accepted, imposing unlawful conditions - such as requiring the voucher to cover 100% of the rent - or refusing to count voucher assistance toward minimum income requirements, in direct violation of the law in those states.

Below are just a few examples of the alleged discrimination HRI uncovered during its investigation with links to the recorded calls:

California: On May 11, 2026, an HRI tester called The Clara, a Greystar property at 5150 Calle Del Sol, Santa Clara, CA, 95054, regarding available apartments. The Greystar agent confirmed there were one-bedroom apartments available at $4,200 per month and talked to the tester about the apartment. The tester asked if she could use a Section 8 voucher and the agent said, "No, we don't accept vouchers, we don't participate in the program."

District of Columbia: On July 1, 2026, an HRI tester called Colette, a Greystar property at 2099 1st St SW, Washington, DC, 20024, regarding available apartments. The Greystar agent confirmed there were two-bedroom apartments available at $2,898 per month. The tester asked if Section 8 vouchers were accepted and the agent said someone would call him back. On July 2, 2026, the tester called back and spoke with an agent at the Everly, another Greystar property, who confirmed the Colette had available apartments. When the tester asked if Section 8 was accepted, the agent said, "I don't believe we are accepting those at this time." When the tester asked again if that meant he could not use his voucher, the agent said, "I don't believe so, no ."

New Jersey: On January 21, 2026, an HRI tester called One Grove, a Greystar property at 215 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302, regarding a studio apartment for $3,125 per month. The Greystar agent confirmed the apartment was available and spoke to the tester about the apartment. The tester then asked if the apartment took Section 8 vouchers, and the agent said, "We're not allocated for that." When the tester asked again if he could use his voucher, the agent said he needed three-times-rent income to qualify. The tester asked how the income requirement would apply to his voucher. The agent put him on hold and then eventually said, "We don't participate in the voucher program."

Hawaii: On January 22, 2026, an HRI tester called Kaulana Mahina, a Greystar property at 10 Piha Poepoe Way, Wailuku, HI 96793, regarding one-bedroom apartments. The Greystar agent confirmed an apartment was available for $2,246 per month and spoke to the tester about the apartment. The tester then asked if the apartment took Section 8 vouchers, and the agent said they do not. When the tester asked again if she could use her voucher, the agent said, "We do not accept it under this certain unit."

Maryland: On June 10, 2026, an HRI tester called Union on Knox, a Greystar property at 4350 Knox Rd, College Park, MD 20740, regarding available apartments. The Greystar agent confirmed there were studio apartments available at $1,910 per month and talked to the tester about the apartment. The tester asked if she could use a Section 8 voucher and the agent said, "We, unfortunately, do not accept Section 8 vouchers." The tester asked again if that meant she could not use her voucher and the agent confirmed, "No, you wouldn't be able to use it, we can't accept any vouchers of any kind."

Michigan: On April 17, 2026, a different HRI tester called Campus Village - E. Lansing, a Greystar property at 1151 Michigan Ave, East Lansing, MI, 48823 to inquire about apartments. The Greystar agent confirmed there was a four-bedroom unit available starting at $1,035 per person per month. When the tester asked if Section 8 vouchers were accepted, the agent said, "We do not support that." When the tester asked again, the agent confirmed he could not use the voucher.

Virginia: When an HRI tester called The Clarendon in Arlington, the agent was blunt: "We are not accepting any type of vouchers at this community." A second tester who called the same property the same day was told, "We do not do any type of vouchers."

If reporters would like to access to the full list of alleged violations and audio recordings of the calls in which Greystar agents rejected voucher holders, please contact the press contacts at HRI or Cohen Milstein listed below.

HRI notes that its investigation of Greystar is ongoing, and additional violations may be added to the public record as testing continues.

"As a former police officer, I understand that laws have limited value unless they are enforced. Fair housing laws are essential in protecting fundamental housing rights and promoting housing stability. If left unchecked, companies can evade accountability and continue to discriminate against protected groups," said Akash Patel, Program Development Director, Housing Rights Initiative. "Our investigation into Greystar revealed that its discriminatory practices are a part of a much larger pattern of source of income discrimination across housing markets, nationwide. Fair and equitable housing practices are critical to the stability of society, and allowing discrimination to continue leaves our most vulnerable neighbors at an even greater disadvantage."

According to Greystar's website, the company manages more than 1.1 million units across the country. Its size and reach mean its rental practices set a tone for the broader rental market. This investigation's findings underscore the need for robust enforcement by state civil rights and housing agencies. HRI expressed confidence that the agencies or attorneys general in California, Maryland, Hawaii, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, and the District of Columbia will act decisively on the evidence presented.

"Housing vouchers are one of the most effective tools we have to combat poverty, housing instability, and segregation, and study after study has shown that they help improve health, educational, and long-term economic outcomes for children and families," said Brian Corman, partner at Cohen Milstein. "When housing providers unlawfully refuse to consider applicants simply because they use a voucher, they erect barriers that undermine these proven benefits and deny families access to housing opportunities that the law is designed to protect. Greystar's conduct not only harms voucher holders but also violates state law and frustrates the broader public purpose of ensuring that safe, affordable housing remains accessible to all eligible families."

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About Housing Rights Initiative - Housing Rights Initiative takes a proactive and systematic approach to targeting, investigating, and fighting fraudulent real estate practices, promoting fair housing, and connecting tenants to legal support. HRI educates tenants about their rights to fair and affordable housing, launches investigations, and generates litigation against predatory real estate companies. www.housingrightsUS.org

About Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll - Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll LLP, a premier U.S. plaintiffs' law firm, with over 100 attorneys across eight offices, champions the causes of real people-workers, consumers, small business owners, investors, and whistleblowers-working to deliver corporate reforms and fair markets for the common good. https://www.cohenmilstein.com/

Press Contacts:

Michael Shank, Housing Rights Initiative, press@housingrightsus.org

Michael Czerepka, Cohen Milstein, cohenmilstein@berlinrosen.com (570) 460-8923

SOURCE: Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/more-than-100-civil-rights-violations-filed-in-multi-state-enfor-1190880