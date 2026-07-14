Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Marvel Marketing, a Calgary-based digital marketing and web design agency serving clients across Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver, announced today that every new WordPress website it designs and develops now includes a complimentary 12-month technical warranty. The policy covers a full 365 calendar days from official launch, at no additional cost to the client.

Web design warranties across the industry commonly run 30 to 90 days. After that window closes, clients who discover a coding error, a broken menu, or a layout failure are typically billed hourly to fix work they already paid for. Marvel Marketing's policy extends that protection to a full year.





Marvel Marketing Introduces Standard 1-Year Warranty on All New WordPress Websites



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"I owned a trades business before I owned a marketing agency, and in the trades, a warranty isn't a marketing gimmick. It's how you tell a customer you did the job right," said Ryan McRae, Founder and President of Marvel Marketing. "If a furnace installer, or a roofing company stands behind their work for a year, there's no reason a web designer shouldn't. We build websites properly the first time, and this warranty puts that on paper."

What the Warranty Covers

The 12-month warranty acts as a safety net for Marvel Marketing's original work, covering bugs and malfunctions rooted in the initial design and development phase, including:

Core functional programming and coding errors

Layout or design alignment breaks created by the Marvel Marketing team

Broken navigation links or menus built during initial development

Server-side configuration errors on Marvel Marketing's recommended hosting environments

The warranty applies to WordPress websites designed and developed by Marvel Marketing. It does not cover post-launch changes, edits made by the client's internal team, breaks caused by outside agencies or freelancers, issues arising from WordPress core or plugin updates, hacking or malware, or failures in external tools such as payment gateways. Clients who want plugin updates and security monitoring fully covered can enroll in one of the agency's monthly maintenance plans. Complete policy terms, exclusions, and the claim form are published at marvelmarketing.ca/website-warranty.

A Defined Response Commitment, Not a Vague Promise

Marvel Marketing has attached firm service timelines to the warranty. Claims submitted through the official form receive an acknowledgment within one business day, followed by a root-cause diagnosis within one business day of that response. If the issue traces back to the original build, it gets fixed completely free of charge.

Built for Business Owners Who Understand Warranties

Marvel Marketing has specialized in digital marketing for home service and trades businesses since McRae founded the agency in 2014. Its client base of HVAC contractors, plumbers, electricians, roofers, and other trades operators works with warranties every day and knows exactly what a 12-month commitment means.

"Our clients don't need us to explain why this matters," said McRae. "A plumber who guarantees his work for a year immediately understands an agency that does the same. It's the language of accountability, and it's rare in this industry."

The warranty also reflects the agency's operating model. Marvel Marketing deliberately maintains a limited roster of exclusive client partnerships with a senior team rather than scaling volume, which means every site the agency ships is one its senior staff built and can stand behind.

Effective Immediately for New Projects

The 12-month warranty is now standard on all new WordPress website projects across Marvel Marketing's Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver markets, covering both Canadian and American clients. It applies automatically, with no add-on fee and no opt-in required. Full details are available at marvelmarketing.ca/website-warranty.

About Marvel Marketing

Marvel Marketing is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, serving clients in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and across North America. Founded in 2014 by Ryan McRae, a former trades business owner, the agency provides SEO, web design, PPC, paid social, and local SEO services, with specialized expertise in home service and trades businesses. Marvel Marketing operates on a limited-partnership model, working exclusively with a select roster of clients to deliver senior-level work on every engagement. Learn more at marvelmarketing.ca.





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Source: GetFeatured