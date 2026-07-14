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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 16:56
5,585 Euro
+4,30 % +0,230
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4655,48521:07
5,4455,50521:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 20:10 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nordic American Tankers Limited - Excellent business conditions for NAT

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

To our friends,

I was interviewed live yesterday, Monday July 13 by CNBC. The interview is on the link below.

https://www.cnbc.com/video/2026/07/13/nordic-american-tankers-ceo-we-are-not-sending-any-tankers-back-through-the-strait-of-hormuz.html

Points of interest for Nordic American Tankers now:

  1. There is a scarcity of ships and rates for our one million barrel suezmaxes stay very high. We expect this to continue at least for a year or two.
  2. The situation for NAT is the same whether the Hormuz is open or not.
  3. Three NAT ships were trapped in the Arabian Gulf (AG) since February 28, 2026.
  4. We succeeded in getting the three ships out of the Arabian Gulf and they are now trading worldwide.
  5. There is no insurance issues of importance related to our unwilling stay in the AG.
  6. Over the last five years our ships have loaded/discharged in 68 countries.
  7. More than 50% of the NAT business is with the largest oil companies in the world. Our experience with Major Oil is excellent.
  8. Whilst rates are very strong, we are always looking for the Black Swan. Is there anything we have not seen?
  9. The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement.
  10. We must be better today than yesterday and tomorrow we must be better than today.

All the best!

For further information on Nordic American Tankers. Please see our web page www.nat.bm

The above link and message can also be found on our web page under the "In the News"-section.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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