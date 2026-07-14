Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or "Metals Creek") further to its June 30, 2026 news release the Company is pleased to announce that it has increased its non-brokered private placement of both flow-through and non-flow-through units (the "Private Placement") to an aggregate total of up to $2 million. The Company has also adjusted the exercise price of warrants. The Private Placement is expected to close on or before July 31, 2026.

The Company now intends to issue up to 27,272,727 flow-through units at a price of $0.055 per unit (the "FT Units") for aggregate proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share (the "FT Shares") and one-half of a non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrants"). Each whole FT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company also intends to issue up to 10,000,000 non-flow through units at a price of $0.05 per unit (the "NFT Units") for aggregate proceeds of up to $500,000. Each NFT Unit will consist of one non-flow through common share and one non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "NFT Warrants"). Each NFT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds raised from the financing will be used for exploration on the Company's Newfoundland Hydrogen/Helium projects, its Ogden Gold Project and for general working capital purposes.

The proceeds raised from the FT Units will be used for exploration on the Company's Newfoundland and Ontario properties including its Ogden Gold Project and will ensure that such Canadian Exploration Expenses qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the Company's exploration projects.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has also jointly acquired through staking on a 50/50 basis with Benton Resources, potential natural white hydrogen projects in Newfoundland. The Smoking Gun Prospect was selected after research uncovered highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) in water collected from an historic drill hole. These licenses are located within the Deer Lake Basin, which is thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H2).

At Parson's Pond, research of historical drill logs in two holes 14.2 km apart, have observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest, is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for the potential formation of white hydrogen, (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305176

Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.