Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQX: VROYF) ("Vizsla Royalties" or the "Company") announces that it received the approval of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of the Company ("Shares") at the special meeting of Shareholders held on July 10, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The Shareholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving, among other things, the acquisition by Elemental Royalty Corporation ("Elemental") of all of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Arrangement").

The Arrangement Resolution was required to be approved by an affirmative vote of at least: (i) two-thirds (662/3%) of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (ii) a majority of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding the votes attached to Shares held by Shareholders required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). A total of 41,190,690 Shares, representing approximately 61.1% of the outstanding Shares, were voted at the Meeting.

The following is a summary of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution:

Votes For % of Votes Cast All Shareholders 41,105,633 99.8% All Shareholders except those required to be excluded under MI 61-101 39,008,713 99.8%

Vizsla Royalties also announces that the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted a final order approving the Arrangement on July 14, 2026.

The Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the approval of the National Antitrust Commission of Mexico. The Company intends to provide further information with respect to closing at a later date.

About Vizsla Royalties Corp.

Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a net smelter returns royalty on Vizsla Silver Corp.'s (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE American: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the completion of the Arrangement and the timing thereof; the value the Arrangement will add for shareholders; the receipt of Mexican antitrust approval and the timing thereof; and the issuance of a news release to Shareholders announcing further information with respect to closing. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "assumes," "intends," "strategy," "goals," "objectives," "potential," "possible" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, conditions or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including those listed below, which could prove to be significantly incorrect, including that there is no material disruption to production at any of the mineral properties in which the Company or Elemental have a royalty or other interest; that the Company and Elemental will receive all required approvals for the Arrangement in a timely manner; estimated capital costs, operating costs, production and economic returns; estimated metal pricing; metallurgy, mineability, marketability and operating and capital costs; the expected ability of any of the properties in which the Company or Elemental hold a royalty or other interest to develop adequate infrastructure at a reasonable cost; assumptions that all necessary permits and governmental approvals will remain in effect or be obtained as required to operate, develop or explore the various properties in which the Company or Elemental hold an interest; and the activities on any of the properties in which the Company or Elemental hold a royalty, or other interest will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by development, operating or regulatory risks or any other government actions.

Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, failure to obtain any required regulatory approvals with respect to the Arrangement, including the approval of the National Antitrust Commission of Mexico; the inability to satisfy the conditions to closing the Arrangement; volatility in the price of silver, gold or other minerals or metals; discrepancies between anticipated and actual production with respect to the Panuco Project and other portfolio assets; the accuracy of the mineral reserves, mineral resources and recoveries set out in the technical data published by the owner of the Panuco Project and the owners of other portfolio assets; the absence of control over mining operations from which the Company or Elemental receive royalties, and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, activities by governmental authorities (including changes in taxation); currency fluctuations; the global economic climate; dilution; share price volatility and competition.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or Elemental to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over mining operations from which the Company or Elemental will receive royalties, and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, risks in the marketability of minerals, fluctuations in the price of silver, gold and other commodities, fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, stock market volatility, as well as those factors discussed in (A) Elemental's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis most recently filed under Elemental's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov; and (B) the Company's management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting, Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis most recently filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305171

Source: Vizsla Royalties Corp.