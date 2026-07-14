KONGSBERG and Oceaneering International, Inc. (OCEANEERING) (NYSE:OII) today announced their selection by the U.S. Department of War's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to support the Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform (CAMP) program, focused on the development of an Extra-Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) for future U.S. Navy missions.

The CAMP program accelerates the transition of mature commercial and defense technologies into operational naval capabilities. This collaboration will focus on concept definition, system architecture, and design trade studies, emphasizing modularity, interoperability, and rapid integration.

Mission-ready

Being selected by DIU for the CAMP program underscores the confidence placed in our proven, mission-ready technology according to Rich Patterson, Vice President of Uncrewed Platforms. "KONGSBERG is proud to co-lead this effort with OCEANEERING, combining deep domain expertise to support the U.S. Navy's vision for scalable and adaptable uncrewed undersea platforms. Together, we are competing to deliver the world's leading extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle, and I believe our partnership with OCEANEERING is a key strength in achieving that goal," Patterson says.

Bill Merz, Senior Vice President of Aerospace and Defense Technologies for OCEANEERING, comments: "We are pleased to partner with KONGSBERG on this important initiative. Our experience delivering and sustaining subsea systems globally, combined with KONGSBERG's advanced undersea technologies, has resulted in a highly capable, world-class team ready to work."

The design is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of this year.

Strategic Alliance

KONGSBERG brings a 200-year legacy of engineering excellence delivering advanced maritime and undersea systems worldwide. OCEANEERING brings six decades of established leadership in subsea robotic services, remote and autonomous missions, and global lifecycle support. Both have an extensive history supporting commercial offshore and government programs and their complementary strengths promote scale and adaptability while reducing technical and operational risk.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning the scope of work and the expectation that the design will be delivered in the third quarter of 2026. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current information and expectations of Oceaneering that involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to counterparty performance under contracts and market conditions and other economic factors affecting Oceaneering's business. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. These and other risks are more fully described in Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About KONGSBERG

KONGSBERG protects people and critical infrastructure from deep sea to space. We develop innovative technologies for defense, security, and surveillance markets, combining military and civilian expertise. KONGSBERG delivers advanced ocean and space technologies from autonomous marine systems to satellites and data services supporting sustainability, climate monitoring, infrastructure protection, and security. Our defense and security solutions span missiles, weapon stations, air defense, command and control, and digital towers. Today, we have more than 7,500 employees in about 20 countries.

For more information, please visit: www.kongsberg.com.

About Oceaneering

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

For more information, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

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Contacts:

Hilary Frisbie

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4755

investorrelations@oceaneering.com