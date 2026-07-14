Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) ("Adaptogenics", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has approved the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every four (4) pre-Consolidation Common Shares.

The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of trading on July 15, 2026. As of the date of this news release, the Company has 16,397,701 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 4,099,425 Common Shares issued and outstanding, subject to the treatment of fractional shares.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 00654R208 and new ISIN number is CA00654R2XXX. The Company's name and trading symbol, ADPT, will remain unchanged.

The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise or conversion of the Company's outstanding stock options and warrants will be adjusted in accordance with their terms. No fractional Common Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Fractional Common Shares equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) of a Common Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share, while fractional Common Shares of less than one-half (1/2) of a Common Share will be cancelled.

As all registered shareholders currently hold their Common Shares in book-entry form, no action is required by registered shareholders in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders holding their Common Shares through a broker or other intermediary will have their holdings adjusted electronically.

About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. is a Canadian based nutraceutical company that has focused on the formulation and distribution of functional mushroom products and nutritional supplement alternatives. The Company is committed to its mission of improving and empowering human health and well-being.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Hani Zabaneh

COO and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the expected number of issued and outstanding common shares following completion of the Consolidation, the treatment of fractional common shares, and the adjustment of the exercise or conversion terms of the Company's outstanding securities. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date of this news release, but is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Consolidation may not be completed as currently anticipated and the risks generally associated with the Company's business as described in its continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305049

Source: Adaptogenics Health Corp.