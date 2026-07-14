LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

Half year statement of the liquidity contract

Pontpierre, France, July 14, 2026 - La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a low-carbon energy producer, announces that, under the liquidity agreement entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

1,815 shares

104,479.95 Euros in cash

During the 1st half of 2026, the following has been negotiated:

Buy side: 7,669 shares for a total of 244,943.90 € (283 transactions),

Sell side: 7,170 shares for a total of 228,472.20 € (304 transactions).

As a reminder, as of December 31st, 2025, the following shares and cash were allocated to the liquidity account:

1,704 shares

107,406.70 Euros in cash

TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) and the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF)

Next announcement :

Annual revenue on July 21st, 2026, after the markets close

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME







Reuters code: FDE.PA







Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to achieving Net Zero. As a specialist in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE leverages its expertise-ranging from engineering and energy production to CO 2 storage-to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience of the ecosystems involved.

For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99288-cp-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite-14-juillet-2026-uk-pdf.pdf