LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

Half year statement of the liquidity contract
Pontpierre, France, July 14, 2026 - La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a low-carbon energy producer, announces that, under the liquidity agreement entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:
- 1,815 shares
- 104,479.95 Euros in cash
During the 1st half of 2026, the following has been negotiated:
- Buy side: 7,669 shares for a total of 244,943.90 € (283 transactions),
- Sell side: 7,170 shares for a total of 228,472.20 € (304 transactions).
As a reminder, as of December 31st, 2025, the following shares and cash were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 1,704 shares
- 107,406.70 Euros in cash
TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) and the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF)
Next announcement :
Annual revenue on July 21st, 2026, after the markets close
La Française de l'Énergie is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME
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Reuters code: FDE.PA
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Bloomberg code: FDE.FP
|Press
contact@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51
|Investor Relations
ir@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51
About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)
FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to achieving Net Zero. As a specialist in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE leverages its expertise-ranging from engineering and energy production to CO2 storage-to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience of the ecosystems involved.
For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/
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https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99288-cp-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite-14-juillet-2026-uk-pdf.pdf
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