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WKN: A2AA65 | ISIN: FR0013030152 | Ticker-Symbol: LFX
Stuttgart
14.07.26 | 21:55
40,100 Euro
+1,39 % +0,550
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRANCAISE ENERGIE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRANCAISE ENERGIE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,55040,45014.07.
40,10040,70014.07.
Actusnews Wire
14.07.2026 23:53 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

Half year statement of the liquidity contract

Pontpierre, France, July 14, 2026 - La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a low-carbon energy producer, announces that, under the liquidity agreement entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

  • 1,815 shares
  • 104,479.95 Euros in cash

During the 1st half of 2026, the following has been negotiated:

  • Buy side: 7,669 shares for a total of 244,943.90 € (283 transactions),
  • Sell side: 7,170 shares for a total of 228,472.20 € (304 transactions).

As a reminder, as of December 31st, 2025, the following shares and cash were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 1,704 shares
  • 107,406.70 Euros in cash

TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) and the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF)

Next announcement :

Annual revenue on July 21st, 2026, after the markets close

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME




Reuters code: FDE.PA


Bloomberg code: FDE.FP
Press
contact@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51		Investor Relations
ir@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to achieving Net Zero. As a specialist in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE leverages its expertise-ranging from engineering and energy production to CO2 storage-to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience of the ecosystems involved.

For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99288-cp-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite-14-juillet-2026-uk-pdf.pdf

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SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.