LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: 2026 ANNUAL REVENUES

2026 ANNUAL REVENUES

Revenue stability driven by recurring revenue from gas and electricity sales

Slight decline in the historical business in Norway, reflecting the refocus on commissioning FDE cash-flow-generating assets

Sustained growth expected for fiscal year 2027 thanks to new cogeneration units in France and the integration of an already operational biogas plant in Oslo

Pontpierre, France, July 21, 2026 - La Française de l'Énergie (FDE - Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a low-carbon energy producer, reported revenue of €29.1 million for fiscal year 2026.

Revenues

in €millions 2026 2025 Q1 revenues

(July to September 2025 ) 6,6 5,0 Q2 revenues

(October to December 2025 ) 7,9 7,2 Q3 revenues

(January to March 2026) 7,5 9,8 Q4 revenues

(April to June 2026) 7,1 8,4 Annual revenues 29,1 30,4

Unaudited figures

Good performance in the energy business. Refocusing efforts in Norway to support the ramp-up of high-visibility producing assets

The Group's revenue totaled €29.1 million for the 2026 fiscal year ended June 30, compared with €30.4 million in 2025-a modest decline of 4%-in an environment marked by the Norwegian teams' refocusing on the Group's development projects. This trend confirms the resilience of FDE's business model, which is based on sustainable and productive energy infrastructure that generates recurring revenue..

Gas sales rose by 14% to €9.2 million. Sales volumes reached 228 GWh, up 30%, as Natran's feed-in to the grid returned to normal levels. Average prices came in at €40/MWh, compared with €46/MWh in 2025. This increase in volumes illustrates the solid and recurring nature of the Group's gas business.

Revenue from electricity sales reached €11.7 million, compared to €12.9 million in 2025, with volumes up 1% to 139 GWh and prices down 10% to €84/MWh. The slight decline in revenue therefore primarily reflects a price effect, while volumes remain solid, underscoring the operational resilience of the generating assets.

In Norway, revenue reached €7.8 million, compared to €8.8 million in 2025. The increase in Alltec's contribution-consolidated for the full year compared to five months in 2025-was more than offset by the expiration of Greenstat's EPC contracts outside the Group's scope. Both entities are now primarily focused on FDE projects to ensure the construction of new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and green hydrogen production units.

Cette mobilisation réduit temporairement leur chiffre d'affaires externe, mais renforce la création de valeur du Groupe en orientant les ressources vers des actifs productifs détenus, destinés à générer à terme des revenus récurrents, des cashflows visibles et une croissance durable.

This reallocation temporarily reduces their external revenue, but strengthens the Group's value creation by directing resources toward its own productive assets, which are intended to eventually generate recurring revenue, predictable cash flows, and sustainable growth.

Strong growth is expected in the abandoned mine gas business in France and in RNG production for fiscal year 2027

Following the signing of the Gaz de Mines agreement between FDE and the French government in January 2026-which expanded access to 18 additional mining sites-two green power generation units began operations in June in Angres, bringing the total number of units in service to 17.

Two new units will begin operations in the fall in Rouvignies. These four new units will help revitalize electricity production growth in northern France, building on a base of operating industrial assets that provide greater visibility into future cash flow generation.

In addition, 16 combined heat and power units were ordered in early 2026 and will be gradually installed in 2027 and 2028 to enable a doubling of green electricity production over the next three years. This pipeline of projects further strengthens the share of business backed by recurring revenue-generating assets.

In Norway, FDE acquired Romerike Biogassanleg AS, a plant that produces renewable natural gas from organic waste, on June 30, 2026, from the City of Oslo. This facility, which is already operational and generating cash flows, will contribute more than €5 million to 2027 revenue. The integration of this asset illustrates the Group's strategy of strengthening its profile through operating infrastructure that contributes immediately and generates recurring revenue.

Taken together, these two growth drivers make it possible to target revenue growth of more than 25% for fiscal year 2027.

In the following fiscal year, construction of the first GNR and Bio-CO? production facility in Halsa is expected to be completed, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of 2027, contributing significantly to the Group's growth, which will also be driven by the ramp-up of new power generation facilities using abandoned mine methane.

Further progress is expected in research and production of natural hydrogen in Moselle during the fiscal year

Following the success of the PTH-2 well in Moselle, drilled to a depth of over 3,600 meters, which confirmed the presence of naturally occurring dissolved hydrogen in the Lorraine mining basin at particularly high concentrations, a new milestone will be reached during the second half of 2026, with the first production tests using the Sysprog probe, which is currently in the final stages of development.

This work represents a crucial step toward certifying reserves in 2027, with the goal of beginning production by the end of 2028.

From a financial standpoint, for the current fiscal year and beyond, the Group has the necessary resources, thanks in particular to its operating cash flows, the recent securing of new corporate financing without bank covenants, and progress on project financing dedicated to its new production facilities. These resources enable the Group to support the gradual rollout of projects with enhanced visibility, while drawing on a growing base of cash-generating assets.

All of these factors confirm the Group's growth prospects in the short term and through 2030

Annual revenues above €175m

EBITDA above €85m

More than 20 million metric tons of CO ? equivalent emissions avoided each year

Next announcement :

Release of the 2026 full year results due on october 20, 2026 after markets close

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible for PEA et PEA-PME

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE:FP Press Contact

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer committed to achieving Net Zero. As a specialist in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE draws on its expertise-ranging from engineering and energy production to CO2 storage-to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience of the ecosystems involved.

For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the growth prospects and strategies of FDE and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include information regarding the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends related to its operating results, financial condition, and cash position. Although these statements are based on data, assumptions, and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risk factors and uncertainties; as a result, actual results may differ from those anticipated or implied by these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in the documents filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available on FDE's website (www.francaisedelenergie.fr) . The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the Group's statements as of the date of this document. Unless required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update this forward-looking information in light of new information or future developments..

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yZhqkshraWfImGxsZ8hqb2SXapuVmWHHl2nLxJNoaMqcZ5qSnGhomJvJZnJqmWdv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99429-2026-annual-revenues-21-juillet-2026-version-finale-uk-pdf.pdf