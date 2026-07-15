La Prairie, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) ("Margaux" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 1,153,846 units ("Units") at a price of $1.30 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). There is no minimum Offering.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) trust unit of the REIT (each, a "Trust Unit") and one-half of one (1/2) Trust Unit purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant exercisable into one Trust Unit at a price of $1.50 per Trust Unit for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. No finder's fee or commission will be payable by the REIT in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds received by the REIT from the Offering are expected to be used to fund the acquisition of a self-storage property located in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Quebec (see the REIT's news release dated July 10, 2026 for further details).

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to available prospectus exemptions in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. This Offering may close in multiple tranches, and is anticipated to be completed on or around July 31, 2026.

Completion of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Trust Units and Warrants issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

As a result of the expected participation in the Offering by certain officers and trustees of the REIT, the Offering is expected to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The REIT expects to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the related party participation is expected to be below 25% of the REIT's market capitalization for purposes of MI 61-101.

About Margaux REIT

Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) is a Quebec-based real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition and operation of self-storage facilities. It is the only publicly traded REIT in Canada exclusively focused on the self-storage sector. The REIT seeks to acquire assets that generate stable cash flows, offer long-term growth potential, and demonstrate operational resilience.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "anticipated", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated closing of the Offering; obtaining the required approval from the TSXV; the REIT's anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering; the REIT's expectations regarding insider participation in the Offering and available exemptions pursuant to MI 61-101; the REIT's strategy of acquiring and operating self-storage facilities; the REIT's ability to identify and acquire assets that generate stable cash flows and offer long-term growth potential; and the REIT's expectations regarding the operational resilience and performance of its self-storage portfolio.

Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the timing and receipt of required approvals, including TSXV approval; the accuracy of budgeted costs and expenditures; that market conditions will remain favourable for the completion of the Offering; that there will be sufficient investor demand for the Units at the Offering price; that no material adverse changes will occur in the REIT's business, operations, assets, liabilities or financial condition prior to the closing of the Offering; that all conditions precedent to closing the Offering will be satisfied or waived; that no material changes will occur in applicable securities laws, regulations or regulatory policies that would adversely affect the Offering; that the REIT will receive all necessary regulatory approvals and stock exchange approvals in connection with the Offering; that the REIT will maintain its status as a "real estate investment trust" under applicable tax legislation; that the REIT will be able to service, renew or refinance its existing indebtedness, including its mortgages, balances of sale and convertible debentures, on acceptable terms; that the REIT will have sufficient liquidity to meet its financial obligations as they become due; that property taxes and other operating costs will not increase materially; that market conditions and investor sentiment toward real estate investment trusts and the self-storage sector will remain stable or improve; and that the REIT will be able to deploy the proceeds from the Offering as intended without material delays or cost overruns.

Although the REIT believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the REIT can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the REIT will derive therefrom. Actual results may vary from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including, but not limited to: the risk that the Offering will not be completed on the terms or timing currently contemplated, or at all; the risk that required approvals, acceptances or clearances (including governmental approvals, TSXV acceptance and any required unitholder approvals) are not obtained, are delayed or are obtained subject to conditions; general economic conditions in Canada and globally, including the impact of inflation and changing interest rates on consumer and capital markets generally; real estate industry conditions, including fluctuations in property values, occupancy rates and rental rates in the self-storage sector; increases in property taxes and other operating costs; governmental and environmental regulation of the real estate industry; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the REIT's level of indebtedness and its ability to renew, refinance or repay its mortgages, balances of sale and convertible debentures on favourable terms or at all; liquidity risk and the REIT's ability to meet its financial obligations as they become due; timing of capital expenditures; failure to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; interest rate fluctuations and adverse regulatory and governmental changes; the REIT's ability to maintain its status as a "real estate investment trust" and the adverse tax consequences that could result from a failure to so qualify; potential changes in the intended use of proceeds from the Offering based on business developments or opportunities; dilution to existing unitholders from the issuance of new securities; the REIT's ability to continue as a going concern; market volatility and investor sentiment that could affect the successful completion or pricing of the Offering; regulatory approvals and compliance requirements related to the Offering; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits, licences and approvals; environmental laws, regulations and liabilities; changes in government policy; access to adequate infrastructure and skilled labour; availability of financing; dilution through future equity offerings; reliance on third parties; adverse general economic and market conditions; competition in the self-storage sector; insurance limitations; potential litigation; and the volatility of the market price for the REIT's securities.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risk factors are not exhaustive. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the REIT can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits the REIT will derive therefrom. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the REIT or that the REIT currently believes to be immaterial may also adversely affect the REIT. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the REIT does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305208

Source: Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust