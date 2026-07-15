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WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 07:30
8,020 Euro
-0,15 % -0,012
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
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NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0488,10608:39
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 08:10 Uhr
101 Leser
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Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's second quarter results 2026

Hydro's second quarter results 2026 will be released at 07:00 CEST (01:00 EDT, 06:00 BST, 05:00 UTC/GMT) on July 22, 2026. The quarterly report and presentation will be available on hydro.com at the same time as the release.

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik, and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. A Q&A session will follow directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.

To join the webinar and ask questions, please use the link to the webcast page.

The webcast is powered by Zoom. No login or preregistration is required.

It is also possible to join the conference using the dial-in option:

Norway +47 2400 4736?
London, UK +44 330 088 5830?
New York, US +1 929 205 6099?

Find your local number?

Meeting ID: 935 7810 1684

We advise you to check in advance whether your company has any restrictions on using the Zoom platform.

Investor contact:?

Baard Erik Haugen
+47 92497191
Erik.Haugen@hydro.com

Valentina Gandolfi
+47 95882355
Valentina.Gandolfi@hydro.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.