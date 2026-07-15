TomTom N.V.: Second quarter 2026 results - Maintaining momentum with improving margins and positioned for future profitable revenue growth

OPERATIONAL SUMMARYv We have introduced the TomTom Agent Toolkit - now available through our Maps SDK• We expanded our Traffic footprint through various agreements in logistics and road network managementv We completed the €15 million share buyback programFINANCIAL SUMMARY SECOND QUARTER 2026v Group revenue decreased by 8% to €135 million (Q2 '25: €146 million)• Location Technology revenue decreased by 5% to €119 million (Q2 '25: €126 million)• Automotive operational revenue decreased by 2% to €76 million (Q2 '25: €77 million)• Operating result of €9 million and an operating margin of 6% (Q2 '25: -€20 million and -14%)• Net cash of €234 million (Q4 '25: €263 million)TOMTOM'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MIKE SCHOOFS"In April, I had the privilege of taking over the helm from Harold, with great enthusiasm and a strong sense of responsibility. I am building on a solid foundation at a time when the location intelligence industry is gaining momentum, powered by rapid advances in AI.This was evident at the Beijing Auto Show, where I had the opportunity to meet with customers and partners. The pace of innovation in electric vehicles and automated driving continues to accelerate, underscoring the growing importance of high-quality location data that can be seamlessly consumed by intelligent systems and models, enabling richer applications across a wide range of use cases.For 2026, revenue is developing as expected. Looking beyond this year, we anticipate a return to revenue growth from 2027 onwards, supporting further improvements in profitability."TOMTOM'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TACO TITULAER"In the second quarter, both our Automotive and Enterprise businesses progressed in line with expectations, supporting revenue remaining on track for the full year. Automotive operational revenue and Enterprise revenue were roughly flat year-on-year when adjusted for foreign exchange movements.We delivered a strong gross margin and maintained disciplined cost control, resulting in an operating margin of 6%.Looking ahead, we reiterate our full-year 2026 guidance for both revenue and operating margin and remain confident in our ability to execute against our plans for the remainder of the year."View the full TomTom second quarter 2026 results press release:https://corporate.tomtom.com/static-files/04c15783-a433-4fa4-ab3d-67238d2c987a