Troax Group AB: Troax Group Interim Report: April - June 2026

Press release Hillerstorp, Sweden, 15 July 2026, 08:00 CEST

"Overall, the quarter was the Group's strongest ever in terms of both order intake and sales. Demand improved, although in several areas it remains difficult to assess and relatively weak in some of our key segments. The fact that customers' confidence in our products and services remained strong despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty is, in my view, a proof of strength."

Martin Nyström,

President and CEO



APRIL - JUNE

Order intake in the quarter increased by 51 percent compared with the same period last year and amounted to 98.3 (65.3) MEUR. Adjusted for currency and acquisitions the order intake increased by 14 percent.

Sales in the quarter increased by 23 percent compared with the same period last year and amounted to 84.2 (68.7) MEUR. Adjusted for currency and acquisitions sales decreased by 8 percent.

Operating profit before amortisations (EBITA) increased to 10.9 (9.9) MEUR.

Operating margin before amortisations (EBITA margin) decreased to 13.0 (14.4) percent.

Financial net was -12.1 (-1.1) MEUR. The finance net was affected by revaluations of contingent considerations of 11 MEUR.

Profit after tax decreased to -6.1 (1.4) MEUR, affected by revaluations of contingent considerations of 11 MEUR (non-cash).

Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0.12 (0.11) EUR.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to -0.10 (0.02) EUR.

During the second quarter, one-off costs related to the North American production relocation impacted the reported operating profit by 2.2 MEUR.

Net debt/EBITDA, excluding IFRS 16, including pro forma from acquisitions, rose to 3.3 (1.1)

JANUARY - JUNE

Order intake in the period increased by 34 percent compared with the same period last year and amounted to 180.3 (134.8) MEUR. Adjusted for currency and acquisitions the order intake increased by 4 percent.

Sales in the period increased by 14 percent compared with the same period last year and amounted to 156.0 (137.0) MEUR. Adjusted for currency and acquisitions sales decreased by 11 percent.

Operating profit before amortisations (EBITA) decreased to 18.0 (19.4) MEUR.

Operating margin before amortisations (EBITA margin) decreased to 11.5 (14.2) percent.

Financial net was -13.7 (-2.7) MEUR. The finance net in the period was affected by revaluations of contingent considerations of 11 MEUR.

Profit after tax decreased to -4.3 (6.7) MEUR,, affected by revaluations of contingent considerations of 11 MEUR (non-cash).

Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0.19 (0.21) EUR.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to -0.1 (0.11) EUR.

During the first six months, one-off costs related to the North American production relocation impacted the reported operating profit by 3.5 MEUR.

Net debt/EBITDA, excluding IFRS 16, including pro forma from acquisitions, rose to 3.3 (1.1)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

The relocation of our US production from Chicago to Portland was completed shortly after the end of the quarter, following a highly intensive period of work



PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT

Martin Nyström, President & CEO, will present the results in a webcast at 11:00 CEST today. The presentation will be held in English and include a Q&A session.

To participate, please register in advance using the link below:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/747c2598-4bee-4926-9859-c3b08f51893a@3288c4ec-b004-4866-b1a1-dcf4b1d0c9e3



The report and presentation will be available on Troax Group's website: http://www.troax.com/investors/financial-reports/



For additional information, please contact:

Martin Nyström

President and CEO

martin.nystrom@troax.com

Tel: +46 370 828 31



This information is information that Troax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 15 July 2026.

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