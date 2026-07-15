AFRY AB: Interim Report January-June 2026

Continued progress but profitability uplift still ahead

Second quarter 2026

- The order backlog amounted to SEK 22.4 billion (20.7) at the end of the quarter

- Net sales decreased by 2.4 percent to SEK 6,511 million (6,674)

- Organic growth adjusted for calendar effects was -5.3 percent

- Calendar effects had an impact of SEK 35 million on net sales and SEK 27 million on EBITA

- Utilization rate was 73.5 percent (72.6)

- EBITA excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 434 million (438), with a corresponding EBITA margin of 6.7 percent (6.6)

- EBITA amounted to SEK 379 million (347), with an EBITA margin of 5.8 percent (5.2)

- EBIT amounted to SEK 336 million (308)

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.71 (1.71)

January-June 2026

- Net sales decreased by 4.4 percent to SEK 12,836 million (13,423)

- Organic growth adjusted for calendar effects was -4.8 percent

- Calendar effects had an impact of SEK 20 million on net sales and SEK 16 million on EBITA

- Utilization rate was 72.9 percent (71.8)

- EBITA excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 907 million (928), with a corresponding EBITA margin of 7.1 percent (6.9)

- EBITA amounted to SEK 805 million (806), with an EBITA margin of 6.3 percent (6.0)

- EBIT amounted to SEK 727 million (724)

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.83 (3.92)

Comments from the CEO Linda Pålsson:

"In the second quarter, we completed our restructuring agenda to optimize our portfolio and adjust capacity. Our strategy execution progressed according to plan, and we are seeing positive developments as we continue to improve the order backlog and the utilization rate. At the same time, this progress is not yet reflected in our financial results. Net sales declined in the quarter while the EBITA margin was in line with last year. With a period of extensive restructuring now behind us, we are shifting focus to organic growth in order to capture profitability uplift and deliver on our 2028 targets."

Webcast

A presentation of AFRY's Q2 report 2026 will begin at 10:00 CET.

Teams link: Click here to join the meeting

Webcast link: https://www.youtube.com/live/FQBwUd1IVXs

For further information:

Linda Pålsson, President and CEO

Bo Sandström, CFO

Johanna Hallstedt, Investor Relations

+46 72 014 37 45

johanna.hallstedt@afry.com

Head Office: AFRY AB, SE-169 99 Stockholm, Sweden

Visiting address: Frösundaleden 2, Solna, Sweden

Tel: +46 10 505 00 00

www.afry.com / info@afry.com

Corp. ID no 556120-6474

This report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information fulfils the disclosure requirements of AFRY AB (publ) under the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was released, through the agency of the above-mentioned contact person, for publication on July 15, 2026, at 07:00 CET.

All forward-looking statements in this report are based on the company's best assessment at the time the report was written. As is the case with all assessments of the future, such assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may mean that the actual outcome differs from the anticipated result.

This is a translation of the Swedish original. The Swedish text is the binding version and shall prevail in the event of any discrepancies.

The full report is available for download.

Link to press images:

https://afry.com/en/newsroom/press-images-logo