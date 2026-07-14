Arc Resources Ltd. Announces Results Of Special Shareholder Meeting & Provides Update On Regulatory Approvals

CALGARY, AB, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today at ARC's special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders ("ARC Shareholders") of common shares of ARC ("ARC Shares"), ARC Shareholders voted in favour of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving ARC, ARC Shareholders, Shell plc ("Shell") and Shell Canada Limited.

At the Meeting, the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the Arrangement was approved by approximately 99.54% of the votes cast by ARC Shareholders, present online or represented by proxy at the Meeting. For additional details of the voting results on the Arrangement Resolution, see ARC's Report of Voting Results filed pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations available on ARC's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Regulatory Approvals

ARC continues to advance the approvals required in connection with the proposed Arrangement. To date, three key regulatory approvals necessary for closing of the Arrangement have been obtained, including approvals under the Competition Act, the Canada Transportation Act, and the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (United States). The Alberta Securities Commission has also granted Shell with exemptive relief from applicable requirements in connection with Shell's share buyback programs on the UK and Netherlands markets, a condition to closing the Arrangement. The application for approval of the Arrangement by the Court of King's Bench of Alberta (the "Court") is scheduled to be heard on July 15, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time).

Subject to the receipt of the Court approval, as well as certain other remaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close in the second half of 2026, and the ARC Shares are expected to subsequently be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION & STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: the anticipated timing of the Court application and closing with respect to the Arrangement, and the delisting of the ARC Shares from the TSX. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties including, without limitation: the satisfaction of the conditions the Arrangement is subject to; Shell's ability to finance the Arrangement; regulatory and government approvals for the Arrangement; the risk that the Arrangement may be varied, accelerated or terminated in certain circumstances; risks relating to the outcome of the Arrangement; the risk that the conditions to the Arrangement may not be satisfied, or to the extent permitted, waived, including the risk that required regulatory approvals may not be received in a timely manner or at all; and general business, market and economic conditions. Although ARC believes that the assumptions used in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that the actual results achieved may vary from the forward-looking information provided herein and that the variations may be material. Readers are also cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks, and factors is not exhaustive.

Further information regarding the assumptions and risks inherent in the making of forward-looking statements and in respect of the Arrangement can be found in ARC's management information circular dated June 9, 2026, along with ARC's other public disclosure documents which are available through the Company's website at www.arcresources.com and through the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and ARC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

ARC RESOURCES LTD.

Please visit ARC's website at www.arcresources.com or contact Investor Relations:

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: (403) 503-8600

Fax: (403) 509-6427

Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900

ARC Resources Ltd.

Suite 1500, 308 - 4 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0H7

SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.