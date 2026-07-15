Transaction advances Orecap's strategy of unlocking value through partner-funded project advancement while retaining meaningful upside.

Stardust plans to commence near-surface drilling at McGarry in early August 2026.

Orecap maintains significant exposure to exploration success through its equity ownership in Stardust Metal.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Orecap Invest Corp . (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orecap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved the previously announced option transaction with Stardust Metal Corp. ("Stardust") at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on July 14, 2026.

"The approval of this transaction represents another example of Orecap advancing its investment issuer model. We believe McGarry is one of the most compelling exploration opportunities in Kirkland Lake, and this partnership allows the project to be advanced by a dedicated operator while enabling Orecap shareholders to retain significant exposure to exploration success through our equity position in Stardust," said Stephen Stewart, Orecap's Chairman.

Under the terms of the option agreement, Stardust may earn up to a 75% interest in Orecap's McGarry Project, located in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp along the Cadillac Break. Shareholder approval satisfies a key condition of the transaction, which remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Unlocking Value Through Strategic Partnerships

The McGarry transaction reflects Orecap's strategy of creating value through strategic investments and partnerships. By partnering with exploration-focused companies, Orecap seeks to unlock value from its asset portfolio while maintaining meaningful exposure to future discoveries and project advancement.

Stardust has outlined an active 2026 exploration program at McGarry, including a near-surface drilling campaign expected to commence in early August and follow-up work designed to advance both shallow and deeper discovery targets.

About Orecap Invest Corp .

Orecap seeks special situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Orecap has significant equity positions in portfolio companies, such as American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF), XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF), Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY), Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME), Awale Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) and Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) in addition to owning a broad portfolio of land packages focussed on gold, copper and zinc. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a 9.9% shareholder.

Orecap's Equity Holdings include:

Company (Ticker) Shares Owned1 / (% of Outstanding Shares) American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) 10.46M / (5.1%) Awale Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) 10.63M / (8.9%) Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) 4.94M / (10.9%) Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) 1.02M + 512,500 warrants / (2.2%) Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME) 42.75M (16.2%) XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) 23.64M / (6.2%) Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) 40.58M / (19.9%)

1 See Orecap's latest disclosure documents for details regarding holdings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305196

Source: Orecap Invest Corp.