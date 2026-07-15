Highlights

Shareholders approve all matters presented at the Annual General and Special Meeting.

Shareholders approve the option transaction to earn up to a 75% interest in the McGarry Project from Orecap Invest Corp.

Board and management now focused on advancing the Company's 2026 exploration programs at McGarry and Omega.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held On July 14, 2026.

Most notably, shareholders approved the previously announced option agreement with Orecap Invest Corp. ("Orecap") pursuant to which the Company may earn up to a 75% interest in the McGarry Project, located in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp along the Cadillac Break. Orecap received approval from shareholders for the option agreement, which remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Stardust's approval satisfies the shareholder approval requirement associated with the transaction and allows the Company to continue advancing the project in accordance with the terms of the option agreement.

Shareholders also approved the Company's Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") Plan, providing the Company with an additional long-term incentive tool to attract, retain and align directors, officers, and employees with the interests of shareholders.

"We appreciate the strong support from our shareholders," said Janet Meiklejohn, of Stardust. "With these approvals behind us, we are focused on executing our 2026 exploration strategy. McGarry represents one of the most compelling exploration opportunities on the Cadillac Break, and we are advancing both our near-surface drilling program and the deep discovery target while continuing to build value across our broader Kirkland Lake portfolio."

With the approvals obtained at the Meeting, Stardust remains focused on executing its 2026 exploration strategy, including the commencement of near-surface drilling at McGarry in early August, completion of the ANT survey to refine the Company's deep discovery target for fall drilling, and advancement of the updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate at Omega.

Other Corporate Matters

The Company is pleased to announce that, following shareholder approval of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan, the Board has approved the grant of an aggregate of 577,500 Restricted Share Units to certain directors and officers. The RSUs will vest as follows: 277,917 on the first anniversary of the grant date, 227,917 on the second anniversary of the grant date and 71,666 on the third anniversary of the grant date, in each case subject to the terms of the Company's RSU Plan and applicable securities laws.

About Stardust Metal

Stardust is a gold exploration company with assets on the world-class Cadillac Break and adjacent to Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Pan American and Cadillac Mines. Its main assets include the McGarry and Omega projects, both of which are updating their historical mineral resource estimates, in addition to its Kirkland West and Goldie projects. McGarry also contains the largest historic tailings complex in the Kirkland Lake region.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Mynyr Hoxha, P.Geo, VP Exploration at Stardust Metal Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Stardust, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous quality assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks.

For the latest videos from Stardust, Ore Group, and all things mining, subscribe to our YouTube Channel here.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Stardust assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Stardust. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Stardust with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Stardust's profile on SEDAR+.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305179

Source: Stardust Metal Corp.