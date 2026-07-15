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WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:01
1,930 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9902,02013:13
Dow Jones News
15.07.2026 12:27 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director Declaration 
15-Jul-2026 / 10:54 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
            Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
15 July 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Director Declaration 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") announces that Dorita Gilinski, a non-executive director of the Company, has 
been appointed as a non-executive director of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK), with effect from 14 July 2026. 

This announcement is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2). 

ENDS 

Enquiries: 
 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 

Metro Bank Media Relations 
 
Victoria Gregory 
 
+44 (0) 7773 244608 
 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 

FGS Global 
 
Mike Turner 
 
+44 (0) 7766 360900 
 
metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com 

About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private 
banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking 
from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to 
www.fscs.org.uk. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro 
Bank using the full name. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 436371 
EQS News ID:  2366300 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2366300&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2026 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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