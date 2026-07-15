Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Director Declaration 15-Jul-2026 / 10:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 15 July 2026 Metro Bank Holdings PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Director Declaration Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") announces that Dorita Gilinski, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK), with effect from 14 July 2026. This announcement is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2). ENDS Enquiries: Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations IR@metrobank.plc.uk Metro Bank Media Relations Victoria Gregory +44 (0) 7773 244608 pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk FGS Global Mike Turner +44 (0) 7766 360900 metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com About Metro Bank Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk. Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: RDN TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Sequence No.: 436371 EQS News ID: 2366300 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2026 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)