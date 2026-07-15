Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, and Turning Point Energy, a leading EV infrastructure provider in Saudi Arabia, today announced that they have surpassed 10,000 EV chargers sold and installed across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the beginning of their partnership in 2022.

The milestone reflects the continued expansion of EV charging infrastructure across Saudi Arabia as electric mobility adoption accelerates throughout the region. Since partnering in 2022, Turning Point has supported the deployment of Wallbox AC and DC charging solutions across residential, commercial, and public charging environments nationwide.

Under the collaboration, Turning Point serves as an official distributor, certified installer, and maintenance partner for Wallbox charging solutions in Saudi Arabia. The company supports both AC and DC charger deployments, helping deliver charging infrastructure projects across a wide range of use cases and customer segments.

The partnership has also supported charging infrastructure deployments connected to Turning Point's agreements with leading EV brands in the region, including BYD and Lucid, contributing to the continued expansion of Saudi Arabia's EV ecosystem.

Ignasi Alastuey, Chief Business Officer at Wallbox, said: "Saudi Arabia is making significant investments in electric mobility and charging infrastructure as part of its broader transportation and energy transition goals. Through our collaboration with Turning Point, we have been able to support the deployment of reliable charging infrastructure across the country while maintaining high standards in installation and service. Reaching this milestone reflects both the strength of the partnership and the continued development of the EV ecosystem in the region."

Fahad Al Saud, CEO at Turning Point Renewable Energy, added: "Since the beginning of our collaboration with Wallbox, we have worked together to support the growth of EV infrastructure across Saudi Arabia. Surpassing 10,000 deployed chargers is an important milestone that reflects both increasing EV adoption and the importance of reliable charging infrastructure to support that transition. We look forward to continuing this collaboration as the market continues to evolve."

Following this milestone, Wallbox and Turning Point plan to continue expanding EV charging infrastructure deployments across Saudi Arabia, supporting the ongoing growth of electric mobility through scalable and reliable charging solutions.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

About Turning Point Energy

Turning Point Energy is a forward-thinking Saudi startup dedicated to delivering world-class EV charging and energy management solutions across the Kingdom. To reinforce this commitment, Turning Point has partnered with global industry leaders such as Wallbox and Smart Mobility, bringing cutting-edge technology and innovation to the local market. Through these strategic alliances, Turning Point is playing a vital role in supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 electrification goals. Together with its global partners, Turning Point Energy aims to become a trusted name in every Saudi home and business as the nation transitions to a smarter, greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Wallbox's ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing standards within the plan period, and the Company's ability to satisfy the goals and initiatives outlined in its compliance plan and meet its semi-annual reporting and fee payment obligations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's ability to improve its financial position and achieve the required stockholders' equity or market capitalization thresholds; the Company's ability to execute on the goals and initiatives in its compliance plan; potential suspension or delisting of the Class A Shares if plan milestones are not achieved; the impact of continued listing uncertainty on the Company's stock price and access to capital, as well as the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Albert Cabanes

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com