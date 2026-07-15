Evolution AB agrees GBP 4.75 million settlement with UK Gambling Commission

Evolution has agreed a GBP 4.75 million settlement with the UK Gambling Commission, concluding the licence review initiated in December 2024.

The settlement primarily relates to the finding that Evolution game content was available via two operators on six websites that - in breach of Evolution's terms of supply - offered content to British consumers without a UK licence. The operators actively evaded restrictions in place at the time. Importantly, during the 18-month review, no broader pattern of unlicensed access to Evolution content in the UK has been identified.



Evolution has fully cooperated with the Commission consistent with its longstanding approach to regulatory engagement. The company routinely takes technical, legal and commercial action to identify, address and prevent unauthorised access to its content. The commercial relationships with the two operators whose websites offered Evolution content that may have been accessed by British consumers were terminated immediately upon discovery.



Evolution continuously strengthens its technical measures and refines its procedures, with the introduction of enhanced ring-fencing measures among the latest developments. While no system can entirely eliminate attempts by third parties to circumvent controls, Evolution remains committed to continued investment in industry-leading compliance standards and to working constructively with regulators to address these challenges.



Martin Carlesund, CEO of Evolution, said: "At Evolution, we always want to do what is right, and it is not acceptable that six unlicensed sites offered Evolution content in the regulated UK market. We do not want traffic from unlicensed operators and will always move quickly to address any such situation. We welcome the conclusion of the review and remain focused on continuing to supply our world-leading games to licensed operators in the UK."

For further information, please contact:

Joakim Andersson, CFO, ir@evolution.com.

This information is information that Evolution is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-15 10:59 CEST.