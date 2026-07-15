Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide first results and an update on this year's drilling program at the Company's Mercur Gold Project ("Mercur" or, the "Project") located in Utah, U.S.A.

Highlights

Revival Gold has completed 7,400 meters in 74 holes of this year's planned 18,000-meter drilling program .

Results have been received for the first thirteen reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes (RM26-182, 183, 184, 186, 187, 188, 189, 190, 194, 195, 196, 197 and 204) located in the South Mercur and Main Mercur areas (see Figures 1 and 2) and include: 1.65 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 30.5 meters width 1 at 128 meters downhole in RM26-204 0.92 g/t gold over 30.5 meters width 1 at 145 meters downhole in RM26-183



Note: 1True width for all holes is estimated to be 65-100% of drilled width.

Results at South Mercur indicate that the zones of potentially leachable material extend below the planned open pit contemplated in the Mercur Preliminary Economic Assessment (see "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercur Gold Project, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA" prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC dated May 2 nd , 2025).

Drilling is ongoing with two RC rigs at Main Mercur focused on mineral resource conversion, expansion and engineering design. Two additional rigs are expected to arrive later this summer.

"Revival Gold is now more than a third of the way through this year's planned drilling program at Mercur. Results in the South Mercur area are revealing some of the Project's highest grades and point to potential expansion opportunities in heap leachable material beyond the PEA open pit," said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.

"Meanwhile, we continue to build on-site facilities, roadworks and staffing as our Mercur team ramps up to double the number of rigs drilling to four later this summer," added Agro.

Approximately 8,500 meters of infill RC drilling is planned for Mercur this year to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to the Measured & Indicated categories in support of a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") targeted for completion by the end of Q1-2027.

An additional 2,500 meters of RC drilling, 1,200 meters of core drilling and 600 meters of auger drilling are planned for Mercur to pursue resource expansion opportunities. Geotechnical, hydrological, and condemnation drilling are expected to make up an additional 5,200 meters of RC, core and auger drilling.

Figures 1 and 2 describes drill hole locations. Detailed drill results are presented in Table 1.

Figure 1: South Mercur Drill Plan Map

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Figure 2: Main Mercur Drill Plan Map

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Table 1: Detailed Drill Results

Hole

Number Area Note Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) From

(m) To

(m) Drilled

Width1

(m) Fire Assay

Gold Grade

(g/t)3,4 AuCN/AuFA

Ratio

(%)2 RM26-182 Mercur Hill Lost short of target 10 -75 0

Not Assayed RM26-183 South Mercur

60 -70 106.7 134.1 27.4 0.69 68









144.8 175.3 30.5 0.92 93









175.3 192.0 16.8 0.76 18 RM26-184 South Mercur

70 -55 222.5 233.2 10.7 0.83 85 RM26-186 South Mercur

220 -50 16.8 33.5 16.8 0.28 93 RM26-187 South Mercur

0 -50 3.0 19.8 16.8 0.25 85 RM26-188 South Mercur

230 -50 3.0 15.2 12.2 0.23 87 RM26-189 South Mercur

195 -75 85.3 91.4 6.1 2.44 97









97.5 106.7 9.1 0.26 89









111.3 120.4 9.1 0.73 99 RM26-190 Mercur Hill Mineralized Backfill 270 -65 4.6 30.5 25.9 0.26 43









73.2 83.8 10.7 1.40 96 RM26-194 South Mercur

40 -70 50.3 61.0 10.7 1.89 98 RM26-195 South Mercur Underground

Workings 35 -65 108.2 112.8 4.6







Poor Sample Quality



112.8 118.9 6.1 0.23 27









140.2 158.5 18.3 0.65 92 RM26-196 Sacramento

245 -55 19.8 41.1 21.3 0.39 84 RM26-197 Mercur Hill Lost short of target 270 -75 0.0

Not Assayed RM26-204 South Mercur

30 -70 128.0 158.5 30.5 1.65 76









158.5 169.2 10.7 1.61 14

Notes:

1 True width for all holes is estimated to be 60-95% of drilled width. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

2 AuCN/AuFA is the ratio of cyanide soluble gold assay to total gold in fire assay and provides an indication of potential heap leach recoverability for the material sampled.

3 Mineralized intercepts are calculated based on a 0.17 g/t cutoff grade allowing up to two intervals of internal dilution.

4 No recovery and non-assayed intervals are assigned a 0 value for intercept calculation.

QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt, and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, British Columbia, and multi-element geochemical analyses are completed at the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined on reverse circulation drill cuttings by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA23). For samples containing greater than 100 ppb Au as determined by Fire Assay, gold content is also determined by cyanide leach with an AAS finish on a nominal 30-gram sample weight (Au-AA13). Multi-element geochemical analyses are completed on composites samples from selected drill holes using the ME-MS 41 method.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: that potential opportunities exist to expand in heap leachable material beyond the PEA open pit and that the number of drill rigs active on at Mercur will increase to four later this summer.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

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Source: Revival Gold Inc.