Excel Energy: UK Renewable Energy Installer Announces Strategic Partnership to Advance Battery Energy Storage Solutions

Excel Energy, a UK renewable energy installer, has announced a strategic partnership with global battery innovator Sigenergy to improve how UK businesses store and use surplus solar energy.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / The collaboration, which began in April 2026, aims to support the deployment of more efficient energy storage systems that help organisations reduce operational energy costs and progress towards net zero targets.

The partnership focuses on enabling businesses to capture excess solar generation and deploy it during peak demand periods, overnight usage, or when grid reliance would otherwise be higher. This approach supports more efficient use of on-site renewable generation and improved overall energy management.

By integrating advanced battery storage technology with commercial solar installations, the collaboration is intended to enhance energy resilience for businesses while reducing dependence on grid-supplied electricity. It also supports wider adoption of renewable energy by improving the practicality and flexibility of solar power use.

Nick Neza, Founder of Excel Energy, said:

"As demand for battery storage continues to grow across the UK, we wanted to partner with a manufacturer that shares our ambition for quality, innovation and long-term growth.

"What stood out about Sigenergy was not only the technology but also the speed at which the company is innovating and investing in the market. We believe the partnership gives our customers access to a premium energy storage solution while helping us continue to expand our commercial renewable energy offering."

Ivan Ivanov, Managing Director UK & Ireland at Sigenergy, said:

"Excel Energy has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality renewable energy projects and supporting customers throughout their transition to cleaner energy.

"We are delighted to be working together and look forward to supporting the team as they continue to grow their battery storage business. Partnerships with experienced installers such as Excel Energy are key to ensuring customers receive the highest standards of service and support."

Excel Energy is one of the UK's renewable energy installers, specialising in solar PV, battery storage, and EV charging solutions for commercial clients. The company works with accredited industry standards, including MCS, NAPIT, JIB, and gold SafeContractor, to guarantee installations meet required safety and quality benchmarks.

Sigenergy is a global energy technology company specialising in battery energy storage and intelligent energy management solutions. By combining advanced hardware, smart software and AI-driven energy optimisation, Sigenergy helps businesses maximise energy efficiency, reduce operating costs and gain greater control over their energy usage.

Through this partnership, Excel Energy and Sigenergy aim to support the wider adoption of energy storage technology and help businesses accelerate their transition to lower-carbon operations.

To learn more about Excel Energy's work, visit: https://excelenergy.co.uk

To learn more about Sigenergy, visit: sigenergy.com/en

Contact:

Excel Energy

https://excelenergy.co.uk

02038349440

info@excelenergy.uk

SOURCE: Excel Energy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/uk-renewable-energy-installer-announces-strategic-partnership-to-advance-battery-e-1191274