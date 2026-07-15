C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Expands Digital Asset Treasury to More Than 1.1 Billion DOG

Treasury Expands by More Than 114 Million DOG as Company Continues to Build One of the Largest Public DOG (Bitcoin) Treasuries

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC PINK:CBLO) ("C2 Blockchain" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its corporate treasury has grown to 1,115,765,491 DOG (Bitcoin), marking another significant milestone in the Company's ongoing digital asset treasury strategy.

Since its previous treasury disclosure, C2 Blockchain has acquired approximately 114,486,710 additional DOG (Bitcoin), increasing its treasury by approximately 11.4% and further expanding its position within the Bitcoin-native digital asset ecosystem.

The Company believes this milestone reflects its continued execution of a disciplined treasury strategy centered on digital assets issued directly on the Bitcoin network.

DOG (Bitcoin) is issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol, introduced during the April 2024 Bitcoin halving, enabling fungible digital assets to exist natively on Bitcoin's base layer while utilizing Bitcoin's security and settlement infrastructure.

C2 Blockchain's DOG holdings are custodied through Kraken, and treasury balances are independently verifiable through the public Bitcoin blockchain. The Company also maintains a public treasury dashboard at C2DOG.com , providing shareholders and market participants with ongoing transparency into its digital asset holdings.

"Surpassing one billion DOG represents an important milestone in the continued execution of our treasury strategy," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "Our objective has always been to build our treasury through a disciplined, transparent, and long-term approach. We believe Bitcoin-native digital assets represent an emerging segment of blockchain infrastructure, and we intend to continue evaluating opportunities consistent with our capital allocation framework while maintaining transparency for our shareholders."

Expanding Participation in the Bitcoin-Native Ecosystem

The launch of the Runes protocol introduced an additional asset layer to the Bitcoin network, allowing fungible digital assets to be issued directly on Bitcoin without relying on secondary blockchains.

Since its introduction, Runes has contributed meaningful transaction activity across the Bitcoin network during various periods and has accelerated development of Bitcoin-native digital asset infrastructure, including wallets, custody solutions, analytics platforms, and marketplace services.

DOG (Bitcoin) has become one of the most actively recognized assets within the Runes ecosystem and has contributed to growing awareness of Bitcoin-native digital assets among developers, infrastructure providers, and market participants.

As the ecosystem continues to mature, C2 Blockchain expects to remain engaged through treasury management, infrastructure evaluation, and ongoing educational initiatives relating to Bitcoin-native technologies.

Treasury Strategy

C2 Blockchain manages its digital asset treasury within a structured corporate framework designed to balance opportunity with prudent risk management.

When evaluating digital asset acquisitions, the Company considers numerous factors, including:

capital availability

market liquidity

custody and security infrastructure

regulatory developments

accounting considerations

long-term strategic alignment with the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem

The Company may increase, decrease, or otherwise adjust its digital asset holdings based upon market conditions, capital requirements, operational needs, and other strategic considerations.

All DOG (Bitcoin) holdings are custodied through Kraken, while treasury balances remain independently verifiable through publicly available blockchain data. The Company's treasury dashboard at C2DOG.com provides ongoing visibility into reported holdings.

Accounting and Financial Reporting

Digital assets held by the Company are accounted for in accordance with applicable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Under current accounting standards, digital assets may be subject to fair value measurement or other applicable accounting requirements. Accordingly, fluctuations in digital asset market prices may impact the Company's reported financial results in future reporting periods.

The Company expects to continue providing appropriate disclosures regarding its digital asset holdings in its periodic reports and other public filings.

About DOG (Bitcoin)

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol and operates directly on Bitcoin's base layer.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC PINK:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company focused on digital asset treasury management, blockchain infrastructure, and participation in Bitcoin-native digital asset ecosystems. The Company seeks to implement disciplined treasury management practices while evaluating opportunities across emerging blockchain technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's digital asset treasury strategy, future acquisitions or dispositions of digital assets, capital allocation plans, participation in blockchain infrastructure, evaluation of emerging technologies, future business initiatives, and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: volatility in digital asset markets; changes in laws, regulations, or governmental policies; developments affecting blockchain technology; cybersecurity incidents; risks associated with digital asset custody; changes in accounting standards; liquidity constraints; capital market conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; and other risks beyond the Company's control.

Additional information regarding these and other risk factors is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at https://www.sec.gov/edgar , and in the Company's disclosures available through OTC Markets.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, C2 Blockchain undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.



CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-expands-digital-asset-treasury-to-more-than-1.1-billion-1191166