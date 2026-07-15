Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S30) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and is issuing 11,311,111 flow-through units ("FT Units") and 2,500,000 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") for gross proceeds of to C$609,000

Each FT Unit has been issued at $0.045 and each NFT Unit has been issued at $0.04 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one common-share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the FT Units will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Warrant Shares will not qualify as flow-through shares. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies.

As part of the entire Offering insiders of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over 26% of the Offering by acquiring 1,111,111 FT Units and 2,500,000 NFT Units, constituting a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). With the entirety of the Offering closing, the company is issuing 13,811,111 Common Shares and 6,905,555 Warrants.

The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Finders fees totalling $43,000 in cash and 66,667 broker warrants with an exercise price of $0.045 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering will be paid as part of the transaction.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for field exploration activities on the Company's regional prospects, metallurgical studies and for general working capital purposes. It is anticipated that approximately three-quarters of the net proceeds will be used for early exploration field program on high priority regional prospects which includes mapping sampling and assaying. Approximately 17% of the funds will be utilized for metallurgical test work on the Lingman Lake mine area gold zones and the remainder for general working capital purposes. None of the proceeds will be used for investor relations service providers.

About Signature Resources Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based advanced stage exploration company focused on expanding the 100% owned Lingman Lake gold deposit, located within the prolific Red Lake district in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Lingman Lake gold property (the "Property") consists of 25 single-cell and 159 multi-cell staked claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 23,033 hectares. The Property includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-metre shaft, and 3-levels at depths of 46 metres, 84 metres and 122 metres. There has been over 43,222 metres of drilling done on the Property and four 500-pound bulk samples that averaged 19 grams per tonne of gold. The Company's initial mineral resource estimate was published in the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property" dated May 31, 2025 prepared by Gehard Kiessling, P. Geo., Farshid Ghazanfari, P. Geo., Marin Drennan, P. Eng., Cameron Finlayson and Jeff Plate,CFA, P. Geo, of Watts, Griffis and McOuat Geologic Mining Consultants. The initial published mineral resource was estimated to contained 2.145 million tonnes of material grading 1.38 g/t Au for an estimated 95,200 ounces in the indicated category and 18.398 million tonnes of material with an average grade of 1.14 g/t Au for an estimated 674,320 ounces in the inferred category at a cutoff grade of 0.30 g/t. The Company is focused on rapidly expanding the known mineralized envelope with its 100% owned diamond drilling rigs. In November 2023, Wataynikaneyap Power energized a new 115kV high tension transmission line within 40 km of the historic Lingman Lake Mine (https://www.wataypower.ca/).

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions and risks associated with infectious diseases and global geopolitical events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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Source: Signature Resources Ltd.