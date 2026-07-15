Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on personalized medicines, today provided a corporate update outlining its strategic focus on personalized medicines, specifically peptides and psychedelics.

PharmaTher believes peptides and psychedelics are gaining strong momentum and plans to capitalize on this opportunity using its MEDBOTX 3D-printing platform and AI-driven formulation tools. The Company's main focus is personalized medicines, aiming to develop treatments tailored to individual patient needs.

"Medicine is shifting toward treatments tailored to each patient," said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "We see peptides and psychedelics as key growth areas and aim to position PharmaTher at the forefront of personalized healthcare using AI and advanced manufacturing."

One Platform, Two Emerging Therapeutic Categories

PharmaTher's personalized-medicine strategy will initially focus on two therapeutic categories:

Personalized Peptides

Peptides are gaining strong interest, but traditional manufacturing often cannot deliver personalized doses or flexible formats. PharmaTher aims to solve this using its MEDBOTX 3D-printing platform and AI to create customized peptide products, including tailored doses, combination therapies, controlled-release options, and multiple formats such as tablets, films, gels, and patches.

The FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on July 23 and 24, 2026, to consider several peptide-related bulk drug substances for potential inclusion on the Section 503A Bulks List. The substances include BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-C, emideltide, Semax and Epitalon. The meeting reflects increased formal regulatory attention to peptides, although there can be no assurance that the advisory committee will recommend, or the FDA will approve, the inclusion of any substance on the 503A Bulks List.

PharmaTher believes that greater regulatory clarity could create opportunities for compliant pharmaceutical development, compounding, patient-specific formulation and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Personalized Psychedelics

PharmaTher also plans to apply its personalized-medicine platform to psychedelics, where precise dosing and tailored delivery are important, and believes its 3D printing and AI capabilities can offer a way to develop these therapies.

The regulatory environment for psychedelic drug development is improving. In July 2026, the FDA issued its first guidance on clinical studies for psychedelic drugs, helping define how treatments for mental health and substance-use disorders can be developed. The FDA has also issued priority vouchers to companies and has publicly supported the advancement of psychedelic therapies. In addition, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Veterans Affairs announced a five-year collaboration to support research and the potential future use of FDA-approved psychedelic treatments for veterans.

These developments do not constitute regulatory approval of any psychedelic product. However, PharmaTher believes they demonstrate growing institutional support for the responsible investigation and development of psychedelic medicines.

Powered by MEDBOTX and Artificial Intelligence

MEDBOTX is PharmaTher's robotic 3D-printing platform, developed for personalized medicines. The platform is intended to provide key product characteristics, potentially including:

Immediate, sustained or delayed release;

Multiple release phases within one product;

Patient-specific dosing; and

Alternative pharmaceutical delivery formats.

The Company intends to continue advancing MEDBOTX as a core component of its personalized-medicine strategy, with a focus on integrating formulation development, manufacturing capabilities and scalable applications to support future commercialization efforts.

PharmaTher's Commercialization Strategy and Priorities

PharmaTher intends to pursue a capital-efficient business model that may include:

Developing proprietary peptide and psychedelic formulations;

Entering partnerships with 503A compounding pharmacies, hospitals, and research institutions;

Collaborating with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies;

Supplying MEDBOTX systems, formulation inputs and related consumables; and

Participating in the commercialization of selected personalized-medicine products.

"Our vision is to position PharmaTher at the forefront of personalized medicine, where innovation in peptides, psychedelics, and advanced manufacturing can meaningfully improve patient outcomes," concluded Mr. Chianelli.

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on personalized medicines, specifically peptides and psychedelics. For more information, visit PharmaTher.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "potential," "opportunity," "designed," "developing," "target," "focus," "strategy," "commercialization," "milestone," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, events or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning PharmaTher's strategic focus on personalized medicines, including peptides and psychedelics; the development, completion, validation, commercialization and potential functionality of MEDBOTX AI-assisted formulation development; proprietary formulations, printing recipes, manufacturing processes, software and intellectual property; pharmaceutical, pharmacy, healthcare and technology partnerships; product-development and commercialization opportunities; potential revenue models; regulatory developments involving peptides and psychedelics; and the potential value or monetization of the Company's assets and investment holdings.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that MEDBOTX will be successfully completed, validated, commercialized or adopted; that any proposed peptide or psychedelic product will be developed, approved, compounded or commercialized; that any regulatory authority will permit the proposed use of a substance or product; that any partnership or licensing transaction will be completed; or that the Company will generate revenue from its personalized-medicine strategy.

Peptide and psychedelic products described in this release may be investigational, unapproved or subject to restrictions under applicable laws. Regulatory developments referenced in this release, including FDA advisory committee discussions, guidance documents or government initiatives, do not constitute approval or authorization of any product or substance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, PharmaTher undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, PharmaTher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305165

Source: PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.