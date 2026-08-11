Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (the "Company" or "PharmaTher"), a life sciences company focused on personalized medicines, today announced the establishment of PERSONALIZ3D, an integrated ecosystem that will combine telehealth, pharmaceutical 3D printing, and pharmacy fulfillment to support the delivery of personalized medicines.

PERSONALIZ3D expands PharmaTher's previously announced Personaliz3D Peptides initiative into a broader platform that includes additional therapeutic categories and compounded prescriptions, in which personalized doses, combinations, release profiles, and dosage forms are produced through digitally controlled pharmacy workflows with built-in quality assurance and end-to-end traceability, potentially addressing patient needs and enhancing safety and confidence.

The PERSONALIZ3D business model is designed to:

Connect patients with independent licensed healthcare providers through telehealth; Personalize prescribed medicines using pharmaceutical 3D-printing technology; Deliver the medicines through qualified pharmacy partners; and Scale through a network of pharmacy-based pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems.

PharmaTher believes this model may provide a reproducible and scalable alternative to traditional telehealth prescribing and dispensing of fixed, off-the-shelf medications, forming the foundation of a differentiated personalized medicine platform.

A SIGNIFICANT MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Personalized medicine is shifting healthcare from standardized treatments toward therapies tailored to individual patient needs. Grand View Research estimates that the global personalized-medicine market could grow from approximately US$570 billion in 2024 to approximately US$1.2 trillion by 2033.

Peptides represent a timely starting point due to growing interest among patients and healthcare providers across multiple therapeutic areas. In July 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee made favourable recommendations concerning certain BPC-157-, KPV-, TB-500-, MOTS-C-, Epitalon- and Semax-related bulk drug substances for the Section 503A Bulks List.

PharmaTher believes these recommendations represent a potential regulatory tailwind and support the evaluation of certain peptides as an initial opportunity for PERSONALIZ3D.

In parallel, the Company will evaluate additional therapeutic categories in which pharmaceutical 3D printing may improve dosing flexibility, convenience, or the overall patient experience.

"PERSONALIZ3D is being designed around two synergistic business units: a telehealth platform intended to help generate demand for personalized medicines and a pharmacy-based 3D-printing network intended to satisfy that demand," said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "By connecting telehealth access, pharmacy-based production and digital traceability, we believe PERSONALIZ3D can provide a differentiated and scalable model for personalized medicines."







PERSONALIZ3D - PharmaTher's personalized medicine platform brand intended to combine telehealth, pharmaceutical 3D printing and pharmacy fulfillment.

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FROM INITIAL COMMERCIAL FOOTPRINT TO A SCALABLE DISTRIBUTED NETWORK

PharmaTher plans to advance PERSONALIZ3D through three stages:

Establish the Center of Excellence

Select a qualified Section 503A pharmacy to serve as the PERSONALIZ3D Center of Excellence. Subject to final arrangements, the location is expected to serve as the initial pharmacy fulfillment center for telehealth prescriptions and to support the evaluation of pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems, product development, pharmacy workflows, demonstrations and partner training.

Launch the PERSONALIZ3D telehealth platform

Introduce a controlled telehealth-enabled commercial program connecting eligible patients with independent licensed healthcare providers and qualified pharmacy fulfillment.

Scale through pharmacy-system placements

PharmaTher plans to evaluate and introduce a controlled commercial rollout of pharmaceutical 3D-printing system placements with qualified U.S. Section 503A pharmacy partners and compound pharmacies in Canada.

According to the American Pharmacists Association, there are about 56,000 community-based or retail pharmacies in the United States. Of these, about 7,500 are compounding pharmacies. PharmaTher views this large pharmacy base as a potentially significant market for pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems and recurring services.

PERSONALIZ3D will build upon PharmaTher's existing collaboration with Craft Health and its CraftMake pharmaceutical 3D-printing system, and may evaluate additional systems to support the Company's goal of enabling personalized medicine through pharmaceutical 3D printing.

BUILDING LONG-TERM RECURRING REVENUE CHANNELS

The PERSONALIZ3D business model is designed to generate potential revenue from several parts of the ecosystem:

Telehealth platform;

3D-printing system placements, consumables, software access, and ongoing maintenance and support; and

Product development, sales, and licensing through strategic and commercial partnerships.

The telehealth and pharmacy network business units are designed to reinforce one another. The telehealth platform may help generate patient demand and prescriptions, while the pharmacy network may expand access and fulfillment capacity for personalized medicines. As both demand and system adoption grow, PharmaTher believes the platform could support broader and more scalable revenue opportunities.

ABOUT PERSONALIZ3D

PERSONALIZ3D is PharmaTher's planned personalized medicine platform designed to integrate telehealth, pharmaceutical 3D printing and qualified pharmacy fulfillment. The platform focuses on enabling patient-specific therapies, initially including peptides and other therapeutic categories where individualized doses, release profiles or dosage forms may address patient needs. It is structured around two synergistic components: a telehealth-enabled pathway that supports prescription generation by independent licensed healthcare providers, and a pharmacy-based 3D-printing deployment model that enables scalable, on-demand production and fulfillment of personalized medicines.

PERSONALIZ3D remains under development and has not commenced commercial operations.

For more information, visit personaliz3d.com.

ABOUT PHARMATHER

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a life sciences company focused on personalized medicines.

For more information, visit PharmaTher.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the development, launch and commercialization of PERSONALIZ3D the expansion of the Company's strategy beyond peptides; the development and launch of a telehealth platform; the selection and operation of a Section 503A pharmacy Center of Excellence; the installation, evaluation and potential deployment of CraftMake pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems; the development of personalized formulations, digital printing workflows and pharmacy operating models; the potential sale, lease, subscription or other placement of pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems; the development of a pharmacy-based distribution network; the potential for a broader commercial relationship with Craft Health; the anticipated scalability of the PERSONALIZ3D ecosystem; and the potential generation of revenue from platform services, system placements, consumables, software, maintenance, training, support, intellectual property, products and strategic partnerships.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the risk that PERSONALIZ3D or any of its components may not be successfully developed, launched or commercialized; that the telehealth platform may not be implemented as planned or may not generate expected demand; that the Company may not secure or maintain relationships with Craft Health, pharmacy partners, healthcare providers or other third parties; that the CraftMake system or related workflows may not perform as intended or meet regulatory, technical or commercial requirements; that the Company may not identify or retain suitable pharmacy partners for system placement; and that the anticipated recurring-revenue model may not be achieved or may not be commercially viable.

Additional risks include uncertainties relating to regulatory approvals, interpretations or changes in laws governing telehealth, pharmacy compounding, peptides, bulk drug substances, medical devices, data privacy and healthcare services; the possibility that regulatory authorities may not adopt or implement advisory committee recommendations; competition; intellectual property protection; product liability; cybersecurity and data protection risks; supply chain constraints; and the need for additional financing to fund development and commercialization activities.

Market and industry data referenced in this release are based on third-party sources believed to be reliable but have not been independently verified by the Company. Estimates regarding the number of compounding pharmacies in the United States are approximate and do not represent confirmed qualified partners or customers for the PERSONALIZ3D platform.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, PharmaTher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Source: PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.