KEO Capital launches Workeo Canada

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Keo Capital (STO:MAHA-A) - KEO Capital AB ("KEO Capital" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm:KEOC), today announced the launch of Workeo Canada, marking the start of its operations in Canada. Workeo went live in Canada at the end of June 2026 and the launch towards media and prospective customers is now underway. The launch follows the signing in June 2026 of a revolving senior loan facility of up to CAD 50 million with a leading Canadian bank, providing funding capacity to support the expansion of KEO Capital's Supply Chain Financing activities in the country.

Building on its established operations in Latin America since 2020, KEO Capital is expanding its geographic footprint into Canada through a dedicated local team and its Workeo platform, which enables businesses to optimize working capital, extend payment terms and improve liquidity across their supply chains.

According to Payments Canada, Canada's domestic commercial payments ecosystem totaled over CAD 9 trillion annually in 2025[1], underscoring the scale of the broader market opportunity Workeo is positioned to serve.

Delivering Supply-Chain Financing solutions for Canadian businesses

Workeo provides a digital ecosystem that connects buyers and suppliers, enabling businesses to manage payments and access financing through a single platform.

Once approved, buyers can access revolving credit facilities to finance supplier invoices and operating expenses, helping improve cash flow flexibility while enabling suppliers to accelerate access to receivables. Through this approach, Workeo supports stronger working capital management and more efficient supplier payment processes.

The platform is powered by KEO Capital's proprietary financial technology infrastructure and incorporates blockchain technology to support secure, transparent and efficient transaction execution.

Strategic Milestone

"The launch of Workeo Canada, in line with the previously communicated schedule, is an important achievement for KEO Capital and demonstrates our ability to execute on strategic milestones. Canada represents a highly attractive market, and with local capabilities and committed funding capacity now in place, we are well positioned to support businesses with innovative working capital solutions while continuing the international expansion of the Workeo platform" said KEO Capital CEO, Roberto Marchiori.

Key Features of Workeo Platform:

Unified platform connecting buyers and suppliers

Supply Chain Financing solutions with flexible payment terms

Tailored to enhance B2B relationship

Secure and transparent transaction infrastructure supported by Blockchain technology

Local payment capabilities in domestic currency

Workeo serves mid-market and large corporate and enterprise customers across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, logistics, wholesale distribution, professional services, multi-location retail and healthcare.

KEO Capital Canada's services may be available across Canada's main regions. Availability may vary by province and is subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Services are not currently offered in the provinces of Quebec or Saskatchewan.

[1] Source: Payments Canada, Automated Clearing Settlement System (ACSS) Annual Statistics, 2025. Figure represents the aggregate value of cheques and paper items, pre-authorized debits (AFT debits), direct deposits (AFT credits), EDI and Electronic Remittances processed through Canada's payment clearing system, excluding ABM transactions and point-of-sale (POS) debit and credit transactions, which are purely consumer-facing.

Contacts

Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, KEO Capital holds a 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta and has entered into a binding agreement to increase its indirect interest to 40 percent. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.keocapital.com.

Attachments

KEO Capital launches Workeo Canada

SOURCE: Keo Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keo-capital-launches-workeo-canada-1191328