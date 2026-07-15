Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) ("NUE" or the "Company") announces that it has received provisional accreditation as a Business and Industry entity observer to the seventeenth session of the Conference of the Parties ("COP17") to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification ("UNCCD"), scheduled to be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from August 17 to 28, 2026.

Final accreditation remains subject to a decision by the Parties during COP17. If final accreditation is granted, NUE would be eligible to participate as an observer in the COP17 process in accordance with applicable UNCCD procedures.

The provisional accreditation follows NUE's previously announced application and builds on the Company's ongoing activities in Mongolia. On April 14, 2026, NUE announced that it had entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Tsegtskharaa LLC to advance the proposed Darkhan Energy Park and had commenced environmental and feasibility work related to the project.

NUE views provisional observer accreditation as a constructive step in its continued engagement with Mongolia and with international policy discussions relating to land use, infrastructure planning, sustainable development, and desertification. The Company also expects to evaluate participation in related Business and Industry programming, including Business 4 Land initiatives, where appropriate.

Management Commentary

"Provisional observer accreditation to COP17 is a constructive development for NUE as we continue to advance our Mongolia activities through a disciplined, stage-gated process. If final accreditation is granted, participation at the UNCCD would allow NUE to engage with broader discussions relating to land use, infrastructure planning, and sustainable development in Mongolia, while continuing to evaluate the proposed Darkhan Energy Park subject to feasibility, permitting, financing, grid access, offtake, and other project-development conditions."

- Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer, NU E Power Corp.

About the Darkhan Energy Park

The proposed Darkhan Energy Park is an early-stage energy infrastructure project in Mongolia being advanced under a Joint Development Agreement between NUE and Tsegtskharaa LLC. As previously announced, the project is intended to address energy infrastructure constraints in Mongolia and remains subject to feasibility studies, permitting, regulatory approvals, financing, grid access, offtake arrangements, partner performance, and other development conditions.

There can be no assurance that the proposed Darkhan Energy Park will proceed to construction or commercial operation.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E Power Corp. is an energy infrastructure company focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy park opportunities. The Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated project development across selected markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

Contact Information

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "intends", "expects", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the Company's business strategy and development model; its ability to advance the early-stage Darkhan Energy Park; the anticipated timing for completion of feasibility studies; the final outcome of the Company's provisional accreditation to COP17; potential participation in COP17 and related Business and Industry programming; and engagement with the UNCCD process. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and assumptions, not historical facts.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including: availability of suitable project opportunities; successful de-risking sufficient to attract capital sponsors or buyers; continued demand from target end-users; availability of strategic sites with grid access; availability of working capital; continued CSE listing; regulatory stability in Mongolia; timely completion of feasibility studies; satisfaction of JDA vesting conditions; Tsegtskharaa's ability to perform its obligations; availability of grid interconnection; the final accreditation decision to be taken by the Parties during COP17; the timing and organization of COP17; and the Company's ability to participate in COP17 if final accreditation is granted.

The Company is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Such factors include: inability to secure project positions; de-risking activities may not succeed; inability to monetize on favorable terms; additional financing may be unavailable; regulatory changes or delays in Mongolia; political and economic instability; foreign exchange risk; environmental and permitting risks; dependence on key personnel; ESG-related financing and offtake constraints on coal-fired generation; reliance on joint venture partner performance; final accreditation may not be granted by the Parties during COP17; provisional accreditation may not result in any material benefit to the Company; participation in COP17 or related programming may not advance the Company's business objectives; and that observer status does not constitute approval or endorsement of NUE or any project by the UNCCD, the United Nations, COP17, or any participating government.

Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305221

Source: NU E Power Corp.