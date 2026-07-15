Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTC: SNRG) ("SusGlobal" or the "Company"), an environmental and renewables company, Leaders in The Circular Economy, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries, SusGlobal Energy Canada I Ltd. and SusGlobal Energy Canada Corp., have completed the sale of the Company's 5.29 acre industrial property located at 520 and 490 Nash Road North in Hamilton, Ontario.

The disposition of the Hamilton properties represents a significant milestone in SusGlobal's strategic plan to strengthen its balance sheet and focus its resources on the Company's core organic waste processing, fertilizer production and renewables initiatives.

Proceeds from the sale will support SusGlobal's continued efforts to advance operations at its 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility in Belleville, Ontario (the "Belleville Facility"). The Belleville Facility is listed on the GHG CleanProject Registry:

https://www.csaregistries.ca/GHG_VR_Listing/CleanProjectDetail?ProjectId=909

A business unit of the Standards Division of the Canadian Standards Association ("CSA") for developed and marketed greenhouse gas ("GHG") offset credits.

Mr. Marc Hazout, President and CEO of SusGlobal, stated, " The monetization of the Hamilton site strengthens the Company's financial position and allows management to focus on the refurbishment and recommissioning of our Belleville Facility. We believe this transaction represents an important step in executing our strategic objectives, returning the Belleville Facility operation to revenue generation and cash flow, creating long-term value for our shareholders."

About SusGlobal

SusGlobal, the developer of SusGro, an award winning and revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is an environmental and renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative product applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305205

Source: SusGlobal Energy Corp.