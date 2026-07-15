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WKN: A2QLCA | ISIN: US34962K1007 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold Reports Second Quarter 2026 Preliminary Gold Production

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today announced preliminary second quarter gold production of 2,133 ounces, an increase of 210% over the prior quarter. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

Second quarter gold production of 2,133 ounces was a combination of mining from the Pearl Deep, County Line, Scarlet South and residual leach during the quarter. The Company targets a continued ramp up in gold production in future quarters. Full financial results for the second quarter will be available at the time the Company files its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of eight high-grade gold properties. Fortitude Gold owns 100% of its properties, with the exception of East Camp Douglas, which is held in a joint venture with Fortitude owning 60%. The Isabella Pearl Project, which includes the Isabella Pearl and Scarlet South Mines, and County Line Project, which includes the County Line and East Pit Mines, are currently in production in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy and future plans for production. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson
719-717-9825
greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com
www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/fortitude-gold-reports-second-quarter-2026-preliminary-gold-production-1191076

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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